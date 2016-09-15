Concealed Cisterns & Flushing Plates from Viega

Aesthetics, hygiene, water conservation and easy installation are at the forefront of the latest sanitary solutions from German manufacturer Viega.

Integrating the perfect combination of minimalist styling and user-friendly functionality, the award-winning range provides versatile systems that are perfect for modern living.

Viega’s precision-engineered concealed cisterns feature integrated steel frames designed for easy fixing to existing support structures such as studs or masonry walling.

The perfect combination of style and functionality to enhance the finest creative bathrooms and the Australian way of life:

WELS 4 star rated dual flush technology

Crafted from quality materials such as chrome, stainless steel and toughened safety glass

Short-stroke low-force activation with push button rocker action, Bowden cable, or electronic touchless technology

Intelligent electronics, adjustable detection ranges, and a magnetic key that eliminates any risk of unwanted flushing during cleaning

Insulated cistern tank to reduce noise and to prevent condensation forming due to cooler than room temperature water refills

Adjustable height frame legs to suit screed and tile thickness

Pan mounting widths of 180 or 230 mm centres and ready to fit waste pipe and supplied hardware for easy installation

Viega concealed cisterns flush plates are ideal for any floor or wall mounted pans, accommodating under-counter installations, stud framing, or to the face of masonry or any other structure.