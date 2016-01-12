Victorian Steel Designs

Chatterton Lacework offer practical and decorative steel design in a Victorian style. The lacework designs are available, are suitable for many applications including gates, fences, stairwells, railings and heritage lacework.

For additional attractive features acting as barriers or railings, each piece is crafted to meet an array of design requirements and create stunning features.

The designs include the following:

Rosettes

Snap-ons

Balusters

Bowed Balcony pieces

Handrails

Scrolls

Baskets

Bushes

Gate toppers

The products available from Chatterton Lacework offer both simple and intricate designs made from solid craftsmanship which can be incorporated into even the smallest products. Their uniqueness offers a touch of class and can transform anything from plain to ornate.

For beautiful craftsmanship and design, Chatterton Lacework offer premium quality and first class service.