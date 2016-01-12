Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Chatterton Lacework
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Victorian Steel Designs
Victorian Steel Designs
Victorian Steel Designs
Victorian Steel Designs
Victorian Steel Designs
Victorian Steel Designs

Victorian Steel Designs

Last Updated on 12 Jan 2016

Chatterton Lacework offer practical and decorative steel design in a Victorian style.

Overview
Description

Chatterton Lacework offer practical and decorative steel design in a Victorian style. The lacework designs are available, are suitable for many applications including gates, fences, stairwells, railings and heritage lacework.

For additional attractive features acting as barriers or railings, each piece is crafted to meet an array of design requirements and create stunning features.

The designs include the following:

  • Rosettes
  • Snap-ons
  • Balusters
  • Bowed Balcony pieces
  • Handrails
  • Scrolls
  • Baskets
  • Bushes
  • Gate toppers

The products available from Chatterton Lacework offer both simple and intricate designs made from solid craftsmanship which can be incorporated into even the smallest products. Their uniqueness offers a touch of class and can transform anything from plain to ornate.

For beautiful craftsmanship and design, Chatterton Lacework offer premium quality and first class service.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

1.89 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

3.23 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

43 Beverage Drive

03 9330 4466
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap