If you’re looking for privacy curtains online, Vertisheer blinds are hard to beat. These stylish blinds are incredibly versatile, combining the chic appearance of a sheer blind with the softness of curtain fabric. This innovative combination gives you the benefit of curtains and blinds all in the one product.

Unlike total blockout curtains or blackout curtains, Vertisheers allow you to enjoy the sunlight while maintaining your privacy. The sheer fabric vanes do a perfect job of filtering in plenty of natural light and can be easily adjusted to ensure the outside world can’t see into your home.

These modern sheer blinds are ideal for living rooms, dining areas and bedrooms, bringing elegance to any room in the home. If you have a sliding door, we recommend installing a Vertisheer blind, as the blinds can be bunched or pulled back lots of different ways to allow for easy outdoor access.

Shop with Half Price Blinds online and you’re guaranteed cheap curtains. We offer to beat any competitor’s price on any comparable product by 10%.