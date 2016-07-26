Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Vertilux
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Vertical blind system
Vertical blind system

Vertical blind system

Last Updated on 26 Jul 2016

The Vertical blind system from Vertilux combines elegance, adaptability and energy efficiency to bring forth a versatile blind system suitable for a range of applications.

Overview
Description

The Vertical blind system from Vertilux combines elegance, adaptability and energy efficiency to bring forth a versatile blind system suitable for a range of applications.

Each fabric available for the vertical system is designed to meet stringent standards in the following:

  • Light control
  • Glare reduction
  • Insulation from harmful UV rays

Its energy efficiency is made possible by the superior heat reflection properties.

The fabrics available for use with the vertical blind system from Vertilux are made from 100% polyester and options range from subtle patterns to textured plans and colours.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

669.65 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressVIC

0408 121 485
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap