The Vertical blind system from Vertilux combines elegance, adaptability and energy efficiency to bring forth a versatile blind system suitable for a range of applications.

Each fabric available for the vertical system is designed to meet stringent standards in the following:

Light control

Glare reduction

Insulation from harmful UV rays

Its energy efficiency is made possible by the superior heat reflection properties.

The fabrics available for use with the vertical blind system from Vertilux are made from 100% polyester and options range from subtle patterns to textured plans and colours.