Vertical Vinyl Cladding in Standard or Board & Batten Profile

Last Updated on 23 Oct 2013

Vinyl Cladding in Standard or Board & Batten vertical profile provide superior impact resistance to walls, gables and under eaves.

Overview
Description

Vinyl Cladding in Standard or Board and Batten vertical profile is used for walls, gables and under eaves for minimal upkeep in hard to reach places.

Vertical Vinyl Cladding requires minimal maintenance in hard to maintain areas:

  • Premium weathering performance guarantees little upkeep
  • Lightweight construction for easy installation
  • Premium weathering performance equals long lifespan
  • Clad under eaves to eliminate the need for constant upkeep, suitable for square or mitred corner finish
  • Vented panels for eaves and underfloor area
  • Suitable for vertical installation for a modern look
  • Superior wind resistance for high and inaccessible areas
  • Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind
  • Available in 10 colours with a lightly textured brush finish
  • Available in 254mm wide double profile and 3.66m length

Board & Batten Vertical Vinyl Cladding for a contemporary look: Board and Batten Vertical Cladding provide a dramatic and contrasting look to any contemporary setting. The vertical profile blends well with brickwork, stone or timber for new construction or renovations.

  • Superior Impact Resistance
  • Tough and thick wall panel construction designed to withstand nature’s extreme elements
  • Ideal for hard to maintain areas
  • Resilient and virtually maintenance free
  • Heavy wall panel construction for strength and durability
  • Low gloss cedar grain texture
  • Bold vertical shadow lines
  • Available in 8 colours
  • Available in 178mm profile width and 3.04m lengths
  • Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind

Vertical Vinyl Cladding is the superior choice for hard to maintain areas such as walls, under eaves, ceiling linings and high roof gables as it will not rot and requires minimal maintenance.

Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW

180 Beaconsfield St

02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA

Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road

08 9309 4309
