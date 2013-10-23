Vertical Vinyl Cladding in Standard or Board & Batten Profile

Vinyl Cladding in Standard or Board and Batten vertical profile is used for walls, gables and under eaves for minimal upkeep in hard to reach places.

Vertical Vinyl Cladding requires minimal maintenance in hard to maintain areas:

Premium weathering performance guarantees little upkeep

Lightweight construction for easy installation

Premium weathering performance equals long lifespan

Clad under eaves to eliminate the need for constant upkeep, suitable for square or mitred corner finish

Vented panels for eaves and underfloor area

Suitable for vertical installation for a modern look

Superior wind resistance for high and inaccessible areas

Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind

Available in 10 colours with a lightly textured brush finish

Available in 254mm wide double profile and 3.66m length

Board & Batten Vertical Vinyl Cladding for a contemporary look: Board and Batten Vertical Cladding provide a dramatic and contrasting look to any contemporary setting. The vertical profile blends well with brickwork, stone or timber for new construction or renovations.

Superior Impact Resistance

Tough and thick wall panel construction designed to withstand nature’s extreme elements

Ideal for hard to maintain areas

Resilient and virtually maintenance free

Heavy wall panel construction for strength and durability

Low gloss cedar grain texture

Bold vertical shadow lines

Available in 8 colours

Available in 178mm profile width and 3.04m lengths

Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind

Vertical Vinyl Cladding is the superior choice for hard to maintain areas such as walls, under eaves, ceiling linings and high roof gables as it will not rot and requires minimal maintenance.