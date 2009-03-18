Vertical Platform Lifts and Wheelchair Lifts by P.R. King & Sons

Commercial and Residential Garaventa Disabled Lifts

Genesis Vertical Platform Lifts: Vertical platform wheelchair lifts designed to provide disabled access into or within public or private buildings Inclined Platform Wheelchair Lifts: Versatile lifts that can be used either outdoors/indoors and for private or public locations for straight and curved stairs Elvoron Vertical Elevators: Developed using the latest technological innovations, these personal elevators moves you with comfort and ease from one level to another