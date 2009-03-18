Vertical Platform Lifts and Wheelchair Lifts by P.R. King & Sons
Stair Lifts and Escalators provide reliable ways access to different levels of a building for the disabled, via the stairs or vertical lift.
P.R. King & Sons stock a number of Garaventa disability lifts, vertical platform lifts and wheelchair lifts as well as Terry step lifts and inclined lifts for indoor and outdoor use.
Commercial and Residential Garaventa Disabled Lifts
The range of passenger lifts from Garaventa offered by P.R. King & Sons include:
Terry Step Lifts apply to low rise indoor and outdoor installations and include the following benefits:
Introduced in 1954, the Inclinator inclined lifts has eliminated the constant climbing of steps for homes with steep access.
- Genesis Vertical Platform Lifts: Vertical platform wheelchair lifts designed to provide disabled access into or within public or private buildings
- Inclined Platform Wheelchair Lifts: Versatile lifts that can be used either outdoors/indoors and for private or public locations for straight and curved stairs
- Elvoron Vertical Elevators: Developed using the latest technological innovations, these personal elevators moves you with comfort and ease from one level to another
Terry Step Lifts apply to low rise indoor and outdoor installations and include the following benefits:
- Extremely reliable that needs minimal maintenance
- Open platforms designed for both indoor and outdoor use
- Powered by a standard 10amp power point
- Comes with backup battery
- Easy to set up and easy to store
Introduced in 1954, the Inclinator inclined lifts has eliminated the constant climbing of steps for homes with steep access.
- Easy to operate with simple controls
- Installed to suit your site
- Can be customised to suit your requirements
- Capable of carrying eight or more people
- Operate on angles up to 45 degrees