Versatile Brass Door Furniture are Lockwood Australia
Last Updated on 04 Dec 2012
Lockwood's range of brass door hardware can be used for architectural, industrial, commercial and residential applications.
Overview
Lockwood Brass Door Furniture is proudly Australian made, strong and reliable with a quality feel and smooth action characteristic of the world’s finest door furniture, ensuring trouble-free service. Lockwood Brass Door Furniture is available in a wide range of stylish knob, lever handle and plate designs suitable for architectural, industrial, commercial and residential applications.
Brass is High Durable and Corrosion Resistant
Lockwood’s Brass Door Furniture is finished in a satin chrome polish making it highly durable and satisfying the highest ranking of the appropriate Australian standard.
- Brass Plates and Roses are stylish and versatile in design giving you flexibility to mix and match to suit the aesthetics of every application
- Brass Lever Handles and Knobs have an extensive selection of lever handles and knobs in the Lockwood range
- 1220 Symphony Series Rose Furniture
- 1360 Rose Furniture
- 1370 Rose Furniture
- 1420 Symphony Series Square Rose Furniture
- 1800 Series Square End Plate Furniture
- 2800 Series Round End Plate Furniture
- 4800 Series Square End Narrow Stile Plate Furniture
- 5800 Series Round End Narrow Stile Plate Furniture