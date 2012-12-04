Versatile Brass Door Furniture are Lockwood Australia

Logo
Lockwood's range of brass door hardware can be used for architectural, industrial, commercial and residential applications.

Overview
Description

Lockwood Brass Door Furniture is proudly Australian made, strong and reliable with a quality feel and smooth action characteristic of the world’s finest door furniture, ensuring trouble-free service. Lockwood Brass Door Furniture is available in a wide range of stylish knob, lever handle and plate designs suitable for architectural, industrial, commercial and residential applications.

Brass is High Durable and Corrosion Resistant
Lockwood’s Brass Door Furniture is finished in a satin chrome polish making it highly durable and satisfying the highest ranking of the appropriate Australian standard.

  • Brass Plates and Roses are stylish and versatile in design giving you flexibility to mix and match to suit the aesthetics of every application
  • Brass Lever Handles and Knobs have an extensive selection of lever handles and knobs in the Lockwood range
The Lockwood Brass Door Furniture range includes:
  • 1220 Symphony Series Rose Furniture
  • 1360 Rose Furniture
  • 1370 Rose Furniture
  • 1420 Symphony Series Square Rose Furniture
  • 1800 Series Square End Plate Furniture
  • 2800 Series Round End Plate Furniture
  • 4800 Series Square End Narrow Stile Plate Furniture
  • 5800 Series Round End Narrow Stile Plate Furniture
Lockwood’s Brass door furniture have a range of high quality levers and knobs suitable for use in public, commercial, industrial, institutional and residential buildings, where there is a need for high quality and durable fittings. Lockwood furniture is made from the highest quality materials and is available in a range of superb finishes that provides complete freedom of choice.

