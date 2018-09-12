Verde Mini compact hand dryer
Last Updated on 12 Sep 2018
Cut your paper costs with our fast, hygienic and environmentally-friendly hand dryers. Infrared sensors detect hand positions in micro seconds. A powerful motor directs airflow through jets to the front and rear of the hands, drying them in less than 10 seconds.
Overview
Get the Verde edge:
- Fast: Powerful air stream wipes away water and dries hands in under 10 seconds
- Hygienic: Serviceable filter helps to minimise the spread of bacteria
- Efficient: Uses significantly less electricity than conventional hand dryers. Saves money and time
- Eco-friendly: Low carbon footprint. No paper waste
- Quality: Manufactured from strong, durable, ABS plastic. One year full warranty. Three year warranty on motor and circuit board, maxi only
- Design: Classic and elegant design will blend with all decor
Mini Features & Benefits:
- The easy to access drying area area minimises the opportunity for cross contamination from other users, whilst this compact model is ideally suited for Accessible Washroom facilities, small office WC’s, kindergartens & schools in providing a quiet, clean high-performance hand drying benefit for the user
- Water Catchment: Excess water is captured in the base of the drying chamber, draining into a water reservoir ( drip tray ), minimising Slip Risk Hazard as perpetuated by use of contemporary style hand dryers in washrooms. NOTE: normal evaporation processes occur in low use environments reducing maintenance needs
- The Drip Tray and Filter are easily accessible for maintenance/cleaning
Verde Handryers are designed as a versatile solution to suit a range of uses and locations. Our unique technology is incorporated into two different formats and styles so you can select the product that best meets your needs.