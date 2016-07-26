Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Vertilux
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Venetian blind systems
Venetian blind systems
Venetian blind systems
Venetian blind systems
Venetian blind systems
Venetian blind systems
Venetian blind systems
Venetian blind systems

Venetian blind systems

Last Updated on 26 Jul 2016

Vertilux offer Venetian blind systems that are an innovative blend of classic style and state of the art engineering, welcoming an updated design on the traditional window coverings.

Overview
Description

Vertilux offer Venetian blind systems that are an innovative blend of classic style and state of the art engineering, welcoming an updated design on the traditional window coverings.

The Venetian blind systems from Ventilux are available in a wide range of durable materials that both minimise energy costs and provide exceptional insulation throughout the year.

The venetian blind system is designed to:

  • Regulate light
  • Regulate glare
  • Regulation UV penetration

The system is designed for optimum functionality across spans of up to 3200mm and offer either standard wand operation or the unique Vertilux Monocommand system.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

569.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

568.7 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressVIC

0408 121 485
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap