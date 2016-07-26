Vertilux offer Venetian blind systems that are an innovative blend of classic style and state of the art engineering, welcoming an updated design on the traditional window coverings.

The Venetian blind systems from Ventilux are available in a wide range of durable materials that both minimise energy costs and provide exceptional insulation throughout the year.

The venetian blind system is designed to:

Regulate light

Regulate glare

Regulation UV penetration

The system is designed for optimum functionality across spans of up to 3200mm and offer either standard wand operation or the unique Vertilux Monocommand system.