Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dulux AcraTex
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Venetian Plaster Collection
Venetian Plaster Collection
Venetian Plaster Collection
Venetian Plaster Collection
Venetian Plaster Collection
Venetian Plaster Collection
Venetian Plaster Collection
Venetian Plaster Collection

Venetian Plaster Collection

Last Updated on 15 Feb 2018

The Venetian Plaster Collection blends traditional artisan craftsmanship with contemporary style to deliver truly distinctive and unique finishes suitable for both residential and commercial settings.

Overview
Description

The Venetian Plaster Collection blends traditional artisan craftsmanship with contemporary style to deliver truly distinctive and unique finishes suitable for both residential and commercial settings. Smooth and cool to the touch, the colours and finishes crafted by hand make every wall an individual work of art.

Ranging from the natural beauty and charm of Marmorino Naturale to the highly polished elegance of Polished Stucco, the dramatic and timeless appeal of authentic polished lime plaster is captured and recreated in the Venetian Plaster Collection.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.46 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBeverley, SA

1-3 Jeanes St

08 8445 9655
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap