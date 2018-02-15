The Venetian Plaster Collection blends traditional artisan craftsmanship with contemporary style to deliver truly distinctive and unique finishes suitable for both residential and commercial settings. Smooth and cool to the touch, the colours and finishes crafted by hand make every wall an individual work of art.

Ranging from the natural beauty and charm of Marmorino Naturale to the highly polished elegance of Polished Stucco, the dramatic and timeless appeal of authentic polished lime plaster is captured and recreated in the Venetian Plaster Collection.