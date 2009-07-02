Logo
Liftronic vehicle lifts are a convenient and cost effective way to manage your car parking needs.
Vehicle Lifts from Liftronic

Last Updated on 02 Jul 2009

Straight forward to use, space saving, dependable transport lifts. A convenient way of moving cars and their operators to parking spaces.

Overview
Description
High Quality Vehicle Lifts
In major cities where space is at a premium designers strive for solutions that increase letable space while decreasing capital costs. One such solution are the Liftronic Vehicle Lifts.

Reliable Vehicle Lifts
Liftronic vehicle lifts have been installed at many premium residential locations and have proven to be a reliable mode of transporting both vehicles and drivers to secure car parking spaces

Vehicle Lifts Designed for Ease of Operation
Liftronic vehicle lifts are designed for ease of operation

  • The driver steers the vehicle into the car lift
  • Turns their vehicle engine off and remain seated
  • Selects their desired floor destination from the lift operating panel (which is similar in its form and function to those in a conventional passenger lift)
  • The garage lift will then arrive at its desired location within the building
  • The driver is then able to drive out of the car park elevator and into their allotted space
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

Unit 6 153 Beauchamp Rd

1800 663 922
Postal AddressHemmant, QLD

29 Canberra St

1800 663 922
Postal AddressSunshine West, VIC

640 Somerville Rd

1800 663 922
