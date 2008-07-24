Vapotec’s smart electronic bathroom exhaust fan switch extracts unwanted steam from your bathroom by controlling the fan

Smart Automatic Bathroom Exhaust-Fan Switch, fully automatic it will turn on when it senses steam in the room. Keeping your bathroom steam free!



Features

Senses when there is steam in the room then automatically turns the bathroom exhaust fan on. The fan then turns off after all the steam is cleared

Tiny steam sensor fits neatly into the bathroom ceiling

No wall switch is needed – it’s smart and fully automatic

Simply plug the fan into the Vapotec

But you can fit an ‘Override ON’ switch to, say, get rid of toilet smells

Saves energy – fan is on only when it should be & off when it should be

Minimises maintenance – extracting steam extends paint life and reduces mould

Every bathroom should have one

Models

VTS Model – designed for Do-it-yourself. No Electrician needed for installation

VTSOR Model – can be used with or without the ‘Override ON’ feature. Electrician required for installation

Accessories