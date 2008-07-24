Vapotec’s smart electronic bathroom exhaust fan switch extracts unwanted steam from your bathroom by controlling the fan
Overview
Description
Smart Automatic Bathroom Exhaust-Fan Switch, fully automatic it will turn on when it senses steam in the room. Keeping your bathroom steam free!
Features
- Senses when there is steam in the room then automatically turns the bathroom exhaust fan on. The fan then turns off after all the steam is cleared
- Tiny steam sensor fits neatly into the bathroom ceiling
- No wall switch is needed – it’s smart and fully automatic
- Simply plug the fan into the Vapotec
- But you can fit an ‘Override ON’ switch to, say, get rid of toilet smells
- Saves energy – fan is on only when it should be & off when it should be
- Minimises maintenance – extracting steam extends paint life and reduces mould
- Every bathroom should have one
Models
- VTS Model – designed for Do-it-yourself. No Electrician needed for installation
- VTSOR Model – can be used with or without the ‘Override ON’ feature. Electrician required for installation
Accessories
- VTSSL Remote Sensor Assembly - a replacement sensor with a 2 metre cable and plug. Also needed for installations with multiple sensor points
- VTSEL5 5m Extension Cable - for installations where the sensor is more than 2 metres from the Vapotec control unit. Also needed for a 4-Port Adaptor installation
- VTSADP4 Four-Port Adaptor - enables up to 4 remote sensors to be fed into one Vapotec control unit so any sensor will activate the fan when steam is detected
Contact
Display AddressBlairgowrie, VIC
PO Box 15003 5988 9753
Postal AddressBronte, NSW
48 Hewlett Street03 5988 9753