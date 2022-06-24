Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Vanda Logo
Vanda
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Vanda Flush Fit 3
Vanda Flush Fit 4
Vanda Flush Fit Track 1
Vanda Flush Fit Track 2
Vanda Flush Fit Track Icon
Vanda Flush Fit Track Standard Ceiling
Vanda Flush Fit 3
Vanda Flush Fit 4
Vanda Flush Fit Track 1
Vanda Flush Fit Track 2
Vanda Flush Fit Track Icon
Vanda Flush Fit Track Standard Ceiling

Vanda recessed curtain track

Last Updated on 24 Jun 2022

Flush Fit Track is a track recessed into the ceiling. The track sits inside the ceiling lining and requires no brackets for installation. Flush Fit track is 13mm high which is the standard thickness of ceiling lining sheet used in Australia (Gyprock).

Overview
Description

Flush Fit Track is a track recessed into the ceiling. The track sits inside the ceiling lining and requires no brackets for installation.

Flush Fit track is 13mm high which is the standard thickness of ceiling lining sheet used in Australia (Gyprock). There is a choice of standard glides and end stops for pleated style curtain headings or the Vanda Wave Heading, please contact your local distributors for further details.

Contact
Display AddressChipping Norton, NSW

43 / 85-115 Alfred Road

02 9755 0390
Display AddressJacobs Well, QLD

5 Esplanade

043153877
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Unit 5, 52-60 Garden Drive

03 9335 6355
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap