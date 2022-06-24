Vanda recessed curtain track
Overview
Flush Fit Track is a track recessed into the ceiling. The track sits inside the ceiling lining and requires no brackets for installation.
Flush Fit track is 13mm high which is the standard thickness of ceiling lining sheet used in Australia (Gyprock). There is a choice of standard glides and end stops for pleated style curtain headings or the Vanda Wave Heading, please contact your local distributors for further details.
