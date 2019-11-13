Karndean Van Gogh collection

The stunningly realistic looks and textures of the timber designs in Karndean Designflooring’s Van Gogh collection are highlighted by a variety of beautiful effects, including distressed, limed, and reclaimed looks. The large 1219mm x 178mm planks in this popular range come with a 15-year commercial warranty and a durable 0.5mm wear layer.

To assist in making your selection we have created a summary below, covering the three areas where Van Gogh by Karndean exceeds expectations in commercial projects.

Simply Beautiful

Van Gogh offers a large range of highly realistic designs enhanced with Karndean high definition technology.

Capturing the look and feel of real timber in a variety of designs from traditional rustic to cool contemporary, the Van Gogh collection ranges from the pale tones of White Washed Oak to the striking dark tones of Ebony, adding style to any space.



Technically Superior