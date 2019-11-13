Karndean Van Gogh collection
Last Updated on 13 Nov 2019
Overview
The stunningly realistic looks and textures of the timber designs in Karndean Designflooring’s Van Gogh collection are highlighted by a variety of beautiful effects, including distressed, limed, and reclaimed looks. The large 1219mm x 178mm planks in this popular range come with a 15-year commercial warranty and a durable 0.5mm wear layer.
To assist in making your selection we have created a summary below, covering the three areas where Van Gogh by Karndean exceeds expectations in commercial projects.
Simply Beautiful
- Van Gogh offers a large range of highly realistic designs enhanced with Karndean high definition technology.
- Capturing the look and feel of real timber in a variety of designs from traditional rustic to cool contemporary, the Van Gogh collection ranges from the pale tones of White Washed Oak to the striking dark tones of Ebony, adding style to any space.
Technically Superior
- Perfect for high foot traffic with a 0.5mm commercial wear layer.
- R10 slip rating.
- 100% waterproof planks and tiles.
- Fully certified to Australian fire, acoustics and slip resistance standards.
- Best Practice PVC certified.
- Reduced cleaning and maintenance against traditional flooring.
- Sold into the largest corporate offices for the past 20 years.