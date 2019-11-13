Logo
Karndean Van Gogh Luxury Vinyl Flooring
Karndean Van Gogh Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Hospitality Interior
Karndean Van Gogh Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen Interior
Karndean Van Gogh Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Living Room Interior
Karndean Van Gogh Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Residential Interior
Karndean Van Gogh Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Residential Living Room
Karndean Van Gogh Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Residential Living Room Interior
Karndean Van Gogh Luxury Vinyl Flooring Residential Living Room Interior
Karndean Van Gogh collection

Last Updated on 13 Nov 2019

The stunningly realistic looks and textures of the timber designs in Karndean Designflooring’s Van Gogh collection are highlighted by a variety of beautiful effects, including distressed, limed, and reclaimed looks.

Overview
Description

The stunningly realistic looks and textures of the timber designs in Karndean Designflooring’s Van Gogh collection are highlighted by a variety of beautiful effects, including distressed, limed, and reclaimed looks. The large 1219mm x 178mm planks in this popular range come with a 15-year commercial warranty and a durable 0.5mm wear layer.

To assist in making your selection we have created a summary below, covering the three areas where Van Gogh by Karndean exceeds expectations in commercial projects.

Simply Beautiful

  • Van Gogh offers a large range of highly realistic designs enhanced with Karndean high definition technology.
  • Capturing the look and feel of real timber in a variety of designs from traditional rustic to cool contemporary, the Van Gogh collection ranges from the pale tones of White Washed Oak to the striking dark tones of Ebony, adding style to any space.

Technically Superior

  • Perfect for high foot traffic with a 0.5mm commercial wear layer.
  • R10 slip rating.
  • 100% waterproof planks and tiles.
  • Fully certified to Australian fire, acoustics and slip resistance standards.
  • Best Practice PVC certified.
  • Reduced cleaning and maintenance against traditional flooring.
  • Sold into the largest corporate offices for the past 20 years.

Karndean Residential Brochure

Display AddressKnoxfield, VIC

VIC Office 835 Stud Road

1800 810 920
