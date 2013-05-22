Value Added Nanotechnology Surface Coatings From Nanokote
Nanokote provide coatings with added nanotechnology for different surfaces that provide protection for their specific uses.
Overview
Description
Building and Interior Surfaces
Nanokote offers a range of surface coatings for architects and builders offering permanent environmentally friendly protection.
The surface coatings are also able to extend the life and reduce maintenance for substrates including:
Nanotechnology Surface Coatings Applications
Applications for Nanokote's surface coatings are many and varied including:
Nanokote Surface Coatings Product Range
- Anti Scratch and Anti finger print coatings for stainless steel
- Anti Bacterial and Easy To Clean protection for textiles
- Permanent Easy To Clean coatings for glass and ceramics
- Anti Finger Print coatings for frosted glass including a range of decorative colours
- Protection paint for concrete (anti graffiti and anti carbonation)
- Glass Coatings
- Ceramic Coatings
- Metal Coatings
- Textile Coatings
- Anti Fingerprint Coatings
- EcoGuard Building Protection Coatings
Nanokote is a manufacturer of value added nanotechnology surface coatings all designed to enhance the manufacturer's products.