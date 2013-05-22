Logo
Scratch Resistant Coatings and Anti Finger Print Coatings
Value Added Nanotechnology Surface Coatings From Nanokote

Last Updated on 22 May 2013

Nanokote provide coatings with added nanotechnology for different surfaces that provide protection for their specific uses.

Overview
Description
Building and Interior Surfaces
Nanokote offers a range of surface coatings for architects and builders offering permanent environmentally friendly protection.

The surface coatings are also able to extend the life and reduce maintenance for substrates including:
  • Infrastructure concrete (roads, rail, ports, etc)
  • Glass such as shower screens, glass pool fences and balustrades
  • Ceramic sanitary ware and tiles
  • Light metals and stainless steel
  • Textiles such as that used in air filter media
Easy To Clean, Anti Graffiti and Anti Corrosion are some of the functions available for a range of surfaces.

Nanotechnology Surface Coatings Applications
Applications for Nanokote's surface coatings are many and varied including:
  • Anti Scratch and Anti finger print coatings for stainless steel
  • Anti Bacterial and Easy To Clean protection for textiles
  • Permanent Easy To Clean coatings for glass and ceramics
  • Anti Finger Print coatings for frosted glass including a range of decorative colours
  • Protection paint for concrete (anti graffiti and anti carbonation)
Nanokote has application systems designed to apply online at point of manufacture or can professionally apply products on site after installation. Nanokote brings the knowledge and experience from worldwide OEM references and case studies.

Nanokote Surface Coatings Product Range
  • Glass Coatings
  • Ceramic Coatings
  • Metal Coatings
  • Textile Coatings
  • Anti Fingerprint Coatings
  • EcoGuard Building Protection Coatings

Nanokote is a manufacturer of value added nanotechnology surface coatings all designed to enhance the manufacturer's products.

Contact
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

6-8 England Street

03 9768 3277
