Unique Quality Crafted Pavers from Krause Bricks
Last Updated on 26 Oct 2010
Pavers for use in residential and commercial construction.
Overview
Description
Krause Bricks supply a range of Pavers for use in residential and commercial construction.
Decorative Pavers Offering Versatility
Pavers from Krause Bricks are highly versatile, with features that include:
- Are available in a wide range of colours and designs including Coffee Rustic Wire Cut and Apricot Reds Wire- Cut to match individual tastes and requirements
- Can be produced in the same colours as the Krause Bricks brick product line to ensure matching brick and paver designs
- Available in a range of sizes to suit individual and business requirements
- Pavers from Krause Bricks are both functional and aesthetically pleasing
High Versatile and Affordable Pavers
The Paver range from Krause Bricks are suitable for a range of architectural and construction applications including:
- Housing and residential sites
- Commercial and office sites
Community based applications can also benefit immensely from Krause's range of Pavers including
- Universities
- Hospitals
- Schools