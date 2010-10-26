Unique Quality Crafted Pavers from Krause Bricks

Krause Bricks supply a range of Pavers for use in residential and commercial construction.



Decorative Pavers Offering Versatility

Pavers from Krause Bricks are highly versatile, with features that include:

Are available in a wide range of colours and designs including Coffee Rustic Wire Cut and Apricot Reds Wire- Cut to match individual tastes and requirements

Can be produced in the same colours as the Krause Bricks brick product line to ensure matching brick and paver designs

Available in a range of sizes to suit individual and business requirements

Pavers from Krause Bricks are both functional and aesthetically pleasing

High Versatile and Affordable Pavers

The Paver range from Krause Bricks are suitable for a range of architectural and construction applications including:

Housing and residential sites

Commercial and office sites

Community based applications can also benefit immensely from Krause's range of Pavers including