Designer Pavers from Krause Bricks
Designer Pavers from Krause Bricks
Unique Quality Crafted Pavers from Krause Bricks

Last Updated on 26 Oct 2010

Pavers for use in residential and commercial construction.

Overview
Description

Krause Bricks supply a range of Pavers for use in residential and commercial construction.

Decorative Pavers Offering Versatility
Pavers from Krause Bricks are highly versatile, with features that include:

  • Are available in a wide range of colours and designs including Coffee Rustic Wire Cut and Apricot Reds Wire- Cut to match individual tastes and requirements
  • Can be produced in the same colours as the Krause Bricks brick product line to ensure matching brick and paver designs
  • Available in a range of sizes to suit individual and business requirements
  • Pavers from Krause Bricks are both functional and aesthetically pleasing

High Versatile and Affordable Pavers
The Paver range from Krause Bricks are suitable for a range of architectural and construction applications including:

  • Housing and residential sites
  • Commercial and office sites

Community based applications can also benefit immensely from Krause's range of Pavers including

  • Universities
  • Hospitals
  • Schools
Contact
Display AddressStawell, VIC

17-25 Smith St

03 5358 1262
