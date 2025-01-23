Logo
Tubular Railings can be powder coated for factory applications
Flexible Fittings can be adjusted up to 80 degrees
Stylish and functional railings for increased public safety
Durable Tubular Railings for multiple outdoor applications
Uni-Fit Pipe Fittings for Durable Handrail and Fence Connections from Universal Fittings

Last Updated on 23 Jan 2025

Uni-Fit Pipe Fitting Connections for fencing, chain wire and hand-rail applications.

Overview
Description
The Uni-Fit range of modern pipe fittings provide excellent design flexibility their unique ability to be fixed in multiple directions with controlled adjustments. These connections are durable, economical and easy to install with minimal connections required.

Flexible design options with multi-directional controlled adjustments
  • Only nine fittings are needed for effective fencing connections and 4 fittings for hand rail applications
  • Competing products need up to 100 fittings to achieve the same outcome
  • Fittings can be ranked up to 80 degrees for excellent design flexibility
Economical Tubular Railing requires no welding
  • Tubular railings provide an economical and time saving solution with no need to weld connections
  • Powder coating can be applied to tubular pipe connections with sizes ranging from 25mm-ID – 66.7mm OD to 80mm-ID – 88.9mm OD
  • Uni-Fit Fittings are less expensive and just as effective as competing railing systems
Designed in Australia with a high standard of quality control
Uni-Fit Fittings are ideal for a range of applications including:
  • Railing for parks and ovals
  • Handrails for stairs, factories and public forums
  • Chainwire for factory warehousing, tennis courts and sloped grounds
Uni-Fit Fittings are manufactured to high quality standards and backed by a 2 year warranty. With over 30 years experience, Uni-Fit are the logical solution for your railing and fencing connection requirements.

Contact
Display AddressSunshine North, VIC

1 Berkshire Road

02 9672 1971
