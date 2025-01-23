Uni-Fit Pipe Fittings for Durable Handrail and Fence Connections from Universal Fittings
Uni-Fit Pipe Fitting Connections for fencing, chain wire and hand-rail applications.
Overview
Description
The Uni-Fit range of modern pipe fittings provide excellent design flexibility their unique ability to be fixed in multiple directions with controlled adjustments. These connections are durable, economical and easy to install with minimal connections required.
Flexible design options with multi-directional controlled adjustments
Uni-Fit Fittings are ideal for a range of applications including:
- Only nine fittings are needed for effective fencing connections and 4 fittings for hand rail applications
- Competing products need up to 100 fittings to achieve the same outcome
- Fittings can be ranked up to 80 degrees for excellent design flexibility
- Tubular railings provide an economical and time saving solution with no need to weld connections
- Powder coating can be applied to tubular pipe connections with sizes ranging from 25mm-ID – 66.7mm OD to 80mm-ID – 88.9mm OD
- Uni-Fit Fittings are less expensive and just as effective as competing railing systems
- Railing for parks and ovals
- Handrails for stairs, factories and public forums
- Chainwire for factory warehousing, tennis courts and sloped grounds