Uni-Fit Pipe Fittings for Durable Handrail and Fence Connections from Universal Fittings

The Uni-Fit range of modern pipe fittings provide excellent design flexibility their unique ability to be fixed in multiple directions with controlled adjustments. These connections are durable, economical and easy to install with minimal connections required.Uni-Fit Fittings are ideal for a range of applications including:Uni-Fit Fittings are manufactured to high quality standards and backed by a 2 year warranty. With over 30 years experience, Uni-Fit are the logical solution for your railing and fencing connection requirements.