UltraFloor – Exceptionally durable, clear, water based finish
Last Updated on 15 Dec 2015
Overview
UltraFloor is a polyurethane water based timber flooring finish. Available in both gloss and satin UltraFloor has both a low odour and is fast drying allowing floors to be finished in only a day. UltraFloor maintains the natural colour of timber and will not darken or yellow overtime.
UltraFloor has the commercial strength that offers resistance to the following:
- Abrasion
- Water
- Alcohol
- Household chemicals
Because it is water based, UltraFloor emits less VOC’s than other flooring finishes made on traditional oil bases.
Ideal for floor types including:
- Timber floors
- Stairs
- Parquetry
- Cork
Washable in water and simple maintenance, floors should be lightly sanded between coats and floors should be regularly cleaned to keep surfaces at their best.