UltraFloor – Exceptionally durable, clear, water based finish
Last Updated on 15 Dec 2015

UltraFloor is a polyurethane water based timber flooring finish.

Overview
Description

UltraFloor is a polyurethane water based timber flooring finish. Available in both gloss and satin UltraFloor has both a low odour and is fast drying allowing floors to be finished in only a day. UltraFloor maintains the natural colour of timber and will not darken or yellow overtime.

UltraFloor has the commercial strength that offers resistance to the following:

  • Abrasion
  • Water
  • Alcohol
  • Household chemicals

Because it is water based, UltraFloor emits less VOC’s than other flooring finishes made on traditional oil bases.

Ideal for floor types including:

  • Timber floors
  • Stairs
  • Parquetry
  • Cork

Washable in water and simple maintenance, floors should be lightly sanded between coats and floors should be regularly cleaned to keep surfaces at their best.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

50.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

337.91 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNSW

1800 011 006
