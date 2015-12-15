UltraFloor – Exceptionally durable, clear, water based finish

UltraFloor is a polyurethane water based timber flooring finish. Available in both gloss and satin UltraFloor has both a low odour and is fast drying allowing floors to be finished in only a day. UltraFloor maintains the natural colour of timber and will not darken or yellow overtime.

UltraFloor has the commercial strength that offers resistance to the following:

Abrasion

Water

Alcohol

Household chemicals

Because it is water based, UltraFloor emits less VOC’s than other flooring finishes made on traditional oil bases.

Ideal for floor types including:

Timber floors

Stairs

Parquetry

Cork

Washable in water and simple maintenance, floors should be lightly sanded between coats and floors should be regularly cleaned to keep surfaces at their best.