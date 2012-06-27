Logo
Altro Building Systems
Vetro Sena range is a simple and functional system that holds up to 165kgs
Vetro Nova range can be mounted to the ceiling, wall or glass & can hold up to 85kgs
Vetro Sena hardware can be used for both wood and metal doors
Ultra-modern Vetro Sliding Door Hardware from Altro Building Systems

Last Updated on 27 Jun 2012

Altro Building Systems have developed contemporary sliding door hardware that aesthetically enhances your doorways.

Altro's Vetro Door Architectural sliding door hardware offers practical sliding door simplicity with the elegant sophistication of exposed stainless steel.

Contemporary doorways in modern living and working spaces

  • Impressive combination of functionality and aesthetics makes it at home in virtually any interior environment including award winning homes, apartments and high profile offices
  • Vetro door stainless steel sliding door hardware is the perfect Architectural addition with its premium and ultra-modern concept

Make a statement with your next project with the distinct combination of style and design of the Vetro door hardware range from Altro Building Systems.

Vetro Door Hardware Brochure

2.52 MB

Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

NSW Office 7 Muir Pl,

1300 367 480
Postal AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

PO BOX 6192

1300 367 480
