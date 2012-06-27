Ultra-modern Vetro Sliding Door Hardware from Altro Building Systems
Altro Building Systems have developed contemporary sliding door hardware that aesthetically enhances your doorways.
Altro's Vetro Door Architectural sliding door hardware offers practical sliding door simplicity with the elegant sophistication of exposed stainless steel.
Contemporary doorways in modern living and working spaces
- Impressive combination of functionality and aesthetics makes it at home in virtually any interior environment including award winning homes, apartments and high profile offices
- Vetro door stainless steel sliding door hardware is the perfect Architectural addition with its premium and ultra-modern concept
Make a statement with your next project with the distinct combination of style and design of the Vetro door hardware range from Altro Building Systems.
