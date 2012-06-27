Altro's Vetro Door Architectural sliding door hardware offers practical sliding door simplicity with the elegant sophistication of exposed stainless steel.

Contemporary doorways in modern living and working spaces

Impressive combination of functionality and aesthetics makes it at home in virtually any interior environment including award winning homes, apartments and high profile offices

Vetro door stainless steel sliding door hardware is the perfect Architectural addition with its premium and ultra-modern concept

Make a statement with your next project with the distinct combination of style and design of the Vetro door hardware range from Altro Building Systems.