The new Ultimate Sill-less Semi-frameless features a patent pending designed brass pivot base allowing for a seamless no sill modern design.

The Ultimate Clamp and pivot base system is manufactured from high quality brass and is tested and approved to hold up to 950mm wide doors allowing for wheelchair access.

The attention to detail on our pivot base is designed to fix to the inline glass panel and not to the floor eliminating any possibility of tile damage or penetration of the waterproof membrane.

Features and benefits: