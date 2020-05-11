Logo
Danmac Ultimate Sill-Less Pivot Clamp Shower Screen Residential Bathroom Interior
Ultimate Sill-less Semi-frameless

Last Updated on 11 May 2020

The new Ultimate Sill-less Semi-frameless features a patent pending designed brass pivot base allowing for a seamless no sill modern design.

Overview
Description

The new Ultimate Sill-less Semi-frameless features a patent pending designed brass pivot base allowing for a seamless no sill modern design.

The Ultimate Clamp and pivot base system is manufactured from high quality brass and is tested and approved to hold up to 950mm wide doors allowing for wheelchair access.

The attention to detail on our pivot base is designed to fix to the inline glass panel and not to the floor eliminating any possibility of tile damage or penetration of the waterproof membrane.

Features and benefits:

  • High quality brass clamping system and base
  • Wheelchair access
  • Maximum 950mm wide doors
  • Minimalist Sleek Design
  • Only shower screen of its type in Australia
  • Patented pending design
  • Manufactured in Australia from local and imported products
  • Taking semi-frameless to the next level​

