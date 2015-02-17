UPrint SE™ 3D Printers from Stratasys
Last Updated on 17 Feb 2015
If you can think it, you can build it
Overview
Have you ever wondered how 3D printers can be integrated into your design workflow?
Stratasys® Idea Series printers makes 3D printing so simple to use that , you can watch your ideas leap off the screen into reality with a few clicks of the mouse.
Now, you can see and hold your ideas— even in their earliest stages. Test, revise and perfect them before you share them.
uPrint SE™ 3D Printers
Powered by Stratasys’ FDM® (Fused Deposition Modeling™) technology, uPrint SE™printer is the 3D printer on which thousands of design engineers test their designs.
Ideal for proof of concept, these printers produce concept models with
- Feature details
- Versatility
- Speed
The uPrint SE™ printers help to optimize designs early in the process by offering the following benefits:
Time: Cut weeks from the design cycle
Cost: Reduction in product development costs
Why consider Stratasys’ uPrint SE™ 3D Printers?
- Enjoy the benefits of professional-quality 3D printing and put the focus back on creativity without compromising cost.
- Ensure confidentiality of your designs by keeping your ideas under your roof.
- Build high quality models that are durable and offer unparalleled strength.
- Click “print” to easily see how you can bring your 3D CAD files into 3D models right at your desktop.