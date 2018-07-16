DS1250 Twin Point Bi Fold Lock
Last Updated on 16 Jul 2018
The DS1250 Twin Point Bi Fold Lock is suitable for use on hinged and bi fold aluminium doors and windows. Combining breath taking aesthetics & modern architectural styling, the DS1250 enhances the Doric reputation for quality hardware that is unmatched in style & look.
Overview
The DS1250 Twin Point Bi Fold Lock is suitable for use on hinged and bi fold aluminium doors and windows.
Combining breath taking aesthetics & modern architectural styling, the DS1250 enhances the Doric reputation for quality hardware that is unmatched in style & look.
Features & Benefits:
- Ease of adjustment. Stainless Steel D shaped tips are threaded internally allowing simple adjustment of rod tip extension into head & sill
- Non handed. Suitable for use on both left and right hand bi fold doors and windows
- No screws required when installing packers. Just slide under tabs provided
- Rod lengths are standard at 1 and 1.3metres
- Zinc die cast construction
- Can be keyed alike to complimentary DS1500 #5 Swan Stainless Steel furniture
Downloads
Contact
Sydney Office 38 Redfern St1300 132 389
Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road07 4779 5122
Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd1300 132 389
Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St1300 132 389
Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court1300 132 389
Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent1300 132 389