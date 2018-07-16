Logo
DS1250 Twin Point Bi Fold Lock

Last Updated on 16 Jul 2018

The DS1250 Twin Point Bi Fold Lock is suitable for use on hinged and bi fold aluminium doors and windows. Combining breath taking aesthetics & modern architectural styling, the DS1250 enhances the Doric reputation for quality hardware that is unmatched in style & look.

Overview
Description

Features & Benefits:

  • Ease of adjustment. Stainless Steel D shaped tips are threaded internally allowing simple adjustment of rod tip extension into head & sill
  • Non handed. Suitable for use on both left and right hand bi fold doors and windows
  • No screws required when installing packers. Just slide under tabs provided
  • Rod lengths are standard at 1 and 1.3metres
  • Zinc die cast construction
  • Can be keyed alike to complimentary DS1500 #5 Swan Stainless Steel furniture

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
