Beautiful feature walls create warmth with Tuscan Limestone Cladding
Natural light yellow tones match the outdoors effortlessly
Simple Tuscan Limestone suits a variety of flora and fauna
Durable cladding compliments modern architecture with ease
Tuscan Limestone Cladding from Cinajus

Last Updated on 19 Dec 2012

Natural Tuscan Limestone Cladding for premium earthy finishes to indoor and outdoor applications.

Overview
Description
Unique intricacy of Tuscan Limestone Cladding ensures that luscious bespoke finish.

Earth tones with yellow hints highlight a spectrum of flora and fauna breeds for an effortless natural surrounding atmosphere only achievable with high quality limestone.

Versatile Tuscan Limestone Cladding is suitable for:
  • Interior and exterior applications
  • Pre-sealable for pool installation
Durable Limestone Cladding is available in:
  • Random Tumbled for grout free dry stone walls
  • Random Tumbled Corners
  • Bush hammered and exfoliated finishes
  • Sandblasted Capping with hand cut edges
Customisable options to suit your project, Cinajus offer a specialised service with professional advice.

Contact
Display AddressPadstow, NSW

32 Bryant Street

02 9773 5677
