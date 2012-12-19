Tuscan Limestone Cladding from Cinajus
Last Updated on 19 Dec 2012
Natural Tuscan Limestone Cladding for premium earthy finishes to indoor and outdoor applications.
Overview
Description
Unique intricacy of Tuscan Limestone Cladding ensures that luscious bespoke finish.
Earth tones with yellow hints highlight a spectrum of flora and fauna breeds for an effortless natural surrounding atmosphere only achievable with high quality limestone.
Versatile Tuscan Limestone Cladding is suitable for:
Earth tones with yellow hints highlight a spectrum of flora and fauna breeds for an effortless natural surrounding atmosphere only achievable with high quality limestone.
Versatile Tuscan Limestone Cladding is suitable for:
- Interior and exterior applications
- Pre-sealable for pool installation
- Random Tumbled for grout free dry stone walls
- Random Tumbled Corners
- Bush hammered and exfoliated finishes
- Sandblasted Capping with hand cut edges