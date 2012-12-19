Tuscan Limestone Cladding from Cinajus





Versatile Tuscan Limestone Cladding is suitable for:

Interior and exterior applications

Pre-sealable for pool installation

Durable Limestone Cladding is available in:

Random Tumbled for grout free dry stone walls

Random Tumbled Corners

Bush hammered and exfoliated finishes

Sandblasted Capping with hand cut edges

Unique intricacy of Tuscan Limestone Cladding ensures that luscious bespoke finish.Earth tones with yellow hints highlight a spectrum of flora and fauna breeds for an effortless natural surrounding atmosphere only achievable with high quality limestone.Customisable options to suit your project, Cinajus offer a specialised service with professional advice.