Nubrik Tumbled Bricks

Last Updated on 16 Mar 2020

With Nubrik’s Tumbled brick range, every brick has a rustic, individual form where no two bricks are alike. The aris’s and corners have a random soft rumble that create walls with beautiful line variation and movement creating authenticity and charm.

Overview
Description

Nubrik’s Tumbled brick range adds a further dimension of character to this quality collection. Every brick has a rustic, individual form where no two bricks are alike.

The aris’s and corners have a random soft rumble that create walls with beautiful line variation and movement. The effect is reminiscent of historical brickwork where brick imprecision is admired for its authenticity and charm.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

4.41 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove

1300 847 098
Display AddressRochedale, QLD

QLD Branch 105 Gardner Road

07 3905 3257
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 2 9167 9466
Display AddressHobart, TAS

TAS Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

03 6217 9255
Display AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

03 9909 5118
Display AddressBellevue, WA

WA Branch 15 Military Road

+61 2 9167 9466
