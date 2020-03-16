Nubrik Tumbled Bricks
With Nubrik's Tumbled brick range, every brick has a rustic, individual form where no two bricks are alike. The aris's and corners have a random soft rumble that create walls with beautiful line variation and movement creating authenticity and charm.
Overview
Nubrik’s Tumbled brick range adds a further dimension of character to this quality collection. Every brick has a rustic, individual form where no two bricks are alike.
The aris’s and corners have a random soft rumble that create walls with beautiful line variation and movement. The effect is reminiscent of historical brickwork where brick imprecision is admired for its authenticity and charm.
