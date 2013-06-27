Tubeclamp fittings require no special tools, no on-site welding, and no special skill sets

Connecting tubes together is done by slipping the fittings over the tubes, and then tightening them using allen keys when they are in the desired position

All connections are strongly bonded and semi-permanent

When a situation requires a change in structural design, simply loosen the set screws and slide the fittings to a new position

Both tubes and clamp fittings are 100% reusable

Versatile for use as:

Hand railings

Fencings

Temporary structures

Racking

Playgrounds

Furniture

Recreational hobbies (gym equipment)

Tubeclamp by Solid Dynamics is the simplest method for joining tubular steel together. These sleeve fittings save you time and money by completing projects faster and with greater flexibility on-site.Fttings are made of malleable cast iron which is free of sharp edges. They are hot dipped galvanised to prevent rusting, and include case hardened or stainless steel set screws. Tubeclamp fittings can also be powder coated to customers colour pallets.Tubeclamp fittings are designed to be used with standard tube sizes (Steel or Aluminum). They are available in a range of sizes 20NB (27.3mm OD), 25NB (33.4mm OD), 32NB (42.4mm OD), 40NB (48.3mm OD), and 50NB (60.3mm OD). If the tubes you are using are 20NB, then use the 20NB fittings and so on.All tubeclamps can be used in indoor or outdoor locations. They have many uses in commercial, residential, and also industrial settings.