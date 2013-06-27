Tubeclamp by Solid Dynamics
Simple and easy joining of tubular steel for a diverse range of applications.
Overview
Description
Tubeclamp by Solid Dynamics is the simplest method for joining tubular steel together. These sleeve fittings save you time and money by completing projects faster and with greater flexibility on-site.
Fttings are made of malleable cast iron which is free of sharp edges. They are hot dipped galvanised to prevent rusting, and include case hardened or stainless steel set screws. Tubeclamp fittings can also be powder coated to customers colour pallets.
Tubeclamp fittings require no special tools, no on-site welding, and no special skill sets
All tubeclamps can be used in indoor or outdoor locations. They have many uses in commercial, residential, and also industrial settings.
- Connecting tubes together is done by slipping the fittings over the tubes, and then tightening them using allen keys when they are in the desired position
- All connections are strongly bonded and semi-permanent
- When a situation requires a change in structural design, simply loosen the set screws and slide the fittings to a new position
- Both tubes and clamp fittings are 100% reusable
- Hand railings
- Fencings
- Temporary structures
- Racking
- Playgrounds
- Furniture
- Recreational hobbies (gym equipment)
