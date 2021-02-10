Truewood® Veneer

Like traditional veneer, Truewood® is a natural product. However, the aesthetic difference is noticeable. Truewood® veneers are reconstructed veneers – a premium product engineered from low-grade and often unusable veneers that would be dumped or destroyed.

The veneers are first joined, then pressed together to form a block that is sliced on an angle to create a sophisticated, natural and environmentally savvy veneer.

Although the beauty of sliced veneers is that no two veneer projects are the same, it can be a limiting factor in the eyes of some designers and architects. While these professions are typically looking to use real wood for an aesthetic of warmth and luxury, they are often forced to choose other synthetic products.

In these instances, Truewood® is the solution that ticks all the boxes.