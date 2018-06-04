Troughs, for the widest range of both standard and custom troughs, with the optional added convince of pre-plumbing tapware to suit

With over 24 Trough varieties that are fully customizable in size and available preplumbed with our extensive range of tapware, Britex truly has a trough for any application.

Our most popular TWPD troughs are available preplumbed with a range of drinking and hand wash tapware which is highly specified in education and public amenity projects. Other trough options include wall mounted with brackets/legs, inset or fascia styles, refrigerated, accessible ends, extended hobs and splashbacks for mounting tapware, and knee operated styles.

Britex troughs consider safety and the practicality, when designing the troughs to suit the end users and cover a range of tasks preformed in the trough.