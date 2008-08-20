Trinity Heather Slate from Roofing Slate Worx

The Trinity Newfoundland quarry produces stone from the same deposits as those quarried in Wales. Geological tests confirm the common history of this material. Heritage users seeking to apply the test of “like with like” may be assured that the Canadian material meets such a test.



Canadian Trinity Heather Roof Slate from Roofing Slate Worx

There are a number of important factors in evaluating the suitability of Trinity Canadian Heather for heritage and conservation projects. These include:

Trinity Canadian Heather Slate colour is lighter and warmer in colour than current Welsh material

Canadian Trinity is also available in two shades of green, Glacier and Moss

Canadian Heather is split along the natural cleavage lines in the parent slab ensuring a dense and fault free natural surface

4-6mm thick slates will provide a 150 year roof for little more than the cost than that of a thirty or fourty year, slightly cheaper alternative roof

Canadian Trinity slate has no deleterious minerals such as calcium carbonate or soluble iron pyrites that are commonly found in younger slates from Europe, Spain, the US and Asia

Slate for Australia is produced and supplied in imperial sizes. This facilitates any patching or refurbishment

Canadian Heather is supplied in Australia as "bests", a term that pre dates advertising “bests” was used to describe quality slates such as these because they were the best

Special sizes are available to order



Trinity Heathers colour and quality combined with an attractive price bought it into ready acceptance. Canadian Trinity Slate is highly regarded for its quality and for its similar colour and composition to the Cambrian Era slate once mined in Wales.