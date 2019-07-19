Logo
Absolute trimless aluminium profiles for strip lights

Linear lighting specialist BoscoLighting is excited to introduce a game-changing innovation - Absolute Trimless Aluminium Profiles

Linear lighting specialist BoscoLighting is excited to introduce a game-changing innovation - Absolute Trimless Aluminium Profiles!

Trimless lighting is installed within the plaster, so it has no bumps or protrusions, besides photons! Trimless linear lighting is the ultimate in modern and luxurious lighting, perfect for sleek lines and smooth edges. Best suited for rooms with minimalist design features, it can also be very practical for places where you don’t want the attention diverted to bumps on the ceiling.

With no protrusion, trimless linear lights are a stylish addition to cafes, office spaces, boardrooms, foyers and waiting rooms. Blending seamlessly into the background, trimless lighting is versatile enough for many locations, and with many form factors available, there are options for almost any location.

The profiles can run across walls and ceilings, creating three-dimensional continuous lines of light emphasising the geometry of the room and maintaining a minimalist, elegant look. Comprising of corner profiles, rectangular shapes and cove lighting options, the plaster-in extrusions will look purpose built and made to light the space they occupy.

BoscoLighting’s extrusion systems are customisable to suit project requirements. With more than 100 models including the normal recessed, surface mounted and suspended models, customisation only requires selection of the model and the LED strip lights.

What’s more, profiles can be pre-assembled to length and fitted with plug and connectors for easy installation. For the full range of products, please visit BoscoLighting website.

