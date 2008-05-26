Trimdek Fall Arrest Anchors from Secure Anchor Systems

With over 40 years in the construction industry Secure Anchor Systems experienced first hand, the problems associated with utilising and implementing fall protection equipment and systems.

This experience gave them the impetus to source and provide a variety of reusable and permanent anchorage devices that are easily to implement and use.

Trimdek Fall Arrest Systems

Single Anchor with screw Kit and EPDM separation strip

Installed within a few minutes using a cordless drill

Please specify screw kit to suit timber or metal battens and metal purlins

Heavy Duty Fall Prevention Equipment, ensuring your workers are totally safe

Complies with AS 1891

14 Ga. 304 Stainless Steel

15kN - Rated for Fall Arrest Systems

Fits Trimdek type flat pan roof sheeting

Permanent installation

Design allows for easy retro fitting

Installation is easy with surface mounted installation

Needs no flashing kit

Can be powdercoated to all Colorbond colours

Includes Instruction Manual

For single person use only

Secure Anchor System's range of fall arrest anchors and provide full safety to the person when working from heights.