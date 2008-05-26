Logo
Trimdek Fall Arrestors
Trimdek Fall Arrestors

Trimdek Fall Arrest Anchors from Secure Anchor Systems

Last Updated on 26 May 2008

Trimdek is a reusable piece of equipment for roof and height safety to prevent falls and is intended to single person use.

Overview
Description

With over 40 years in the construction industry Secure Anchor Systems experienced first hand, the problems associated with utilising and implementing fall protection equipment and systems.

This experience gave them the impetus to source and provide a variety of reusable and permanent anchorage devices that are easily to implement and use.

Trimdek Fall Arrest Systems

  • Single Anchor with screw Kit and EPDM separation strip
  • Installed within a few minutes using a cordless drill
  • Please specify screw kit to suit timber or metal battens and metal purlins

Heavy Duty Fall Prevention Equipment, ensuring your workers are totally safe

  • Complies with AS 1891
  • 14 Ga. 304 Stainless Steel
  • 15kN - Rated for Fall Arrest Systems
  • Fits Trimdek type flat pan roof sheeting
  • Permanent installation
  • Design allows for easy retro fitting
  • Installation is easy with surface mounted installation
  • Needs no flashing kit
  • Can be powdercoated to all Colorbond colours
  • Includes Instruction Manual
  • For single person use only
Secure Anchor System's range of fall arrest anchors and provide full safety to the person when working from heights.
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 26, 56 O'Riordan St

1300 131 881
