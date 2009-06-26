Logo
Wallboard Tools - Trim-Tex PVC Plastering Beads, Angle Profiles, Corner Profiles, Edge Profiles
Trim-Tex PVC Plastering Beads from Wallboard Tools

Last Updated on 26 Jun 2009

Manufactured from malleable PVC, Trim-Tex interior plastering products are non corrosive, simple to trim, sandpaper and decorate.

Overview
Description
Trim-Tex is a range of PVC trims and accessories made for internal plastering. Trim-Tex trims offer practical solutions to many long standing problems created by using traditional materials.

Trim-Tex-made from flexible PVC to create almost any shape
Trim-Tex is made from flexible PVC so you are able to create almost any shape as well as attractive and eye catching architectural features quickly and easily. Other key features include:

  • The Trim-Tex border trims range includes several beads with the innovative Tearaway Strips
  • The Tearaway Strips protect features such as window and door frames butting up to the Trim-Tex bead
  • They also act as a mask for setting and painting so clean up is as simple as removing the Tearaway Strips
Trim-Tex is rust resistant-ideal for the Australian climate
Trim-Tex is made from rust resistant PVC, making it the perfect product for use in Australia’s climate, especially coastal areas. Other benefits include:

  • Trim-Tex building materials and wall materials are easy to cut sand and paint reducing installation and finishing time
  • Very lightweight and simple to install
Wallboard Tools also stock a wide range of Trim-Tex accessories to ensure your renovations are hassle free and as simple as possible. For more information visit the Wallboard Tools website.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Trim-Tex Product Catalogue

10.47 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Trim-Tex Data Sheet

6.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Trim-Tex New Product Flyer

4.33 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurleigh, QLD

30 Leda Dr

1300 653 177
