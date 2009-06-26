Trim-Tex PVC Plastering Beads from Wallboard Tools
Manufactured from malleable PVC, Trim-Tex interior plastering products are non corrosive, simple to trim, sandpaper and decorate.
Trim-Tex is a range of PVC trims and accessories made for internal plastering. Trim-Tex trims offer practical solutions to many long standing problems created by using traditional materials.
Trim-Tex-made from flexible PVC to create almost any shape
Trim-Tex is made from flexible PVC so you are able to create almost any shape as well as attractive and eye catching architectural features quickly and easily. Other key features include:
Trim-Tex is made from rust resistant PVC, making it the perfect product for use in Australia’s climate, especially coastal areas. Other benefits include:
- The Trim-Tex border trims range includes several beads with the innovative Tearaway Strips
- The Tearaway Strips protect features such as window and door frames butting up to the Trim-Tex bead
- They also act as a mask for setting and painting so clean up is as simple as removing the Tearaway Strips
- Trim-Tex building materials and wall materials are easy to cut sand and paint reducing installation and finishing time
- Very lightweight and simple to install