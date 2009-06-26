Trim-Tex PVC Plastering Beads from Wallboard Tools

Trim-Tex-made from flexible PVC to create almost any shape

Trim-Tex is a range of PVC trims and accessories made for internal plastering. Trim-Tex trims offer practical solutions to many long standing problems created by using traditional materials.Trim-Tex is made from flexible PVC so you are able to create almost any shape as well as attractive and eye catching architectural features quickly and easily. Other key features include:Trim-Tex is made from rust resistant PVC, making it the perfect product for use in Australia’s climate, especially coastal areas. Other benefits include:Wallboard Tools also stock a wide range of Trim-Tex accessories to ensure your renovations are hassle free and as simple as possible. For more information visit the Wallboard Tools website.