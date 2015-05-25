TriStar F21 Full Height Turnstile

Logo
Last Updated on 25 May 2015

Rotech can help with all your pedestrian access requirements with their industrial full height turnstiles, waist height turnstiles, supermarket gates.

Overview
Description

This bi-directional Australian Made F21 turnstile has a galvanised frame and rotor + a soft start / stop feature. It’s unique relay and battery back-up system handles power outages automatically - switching to battery and activating a warning siren.

TriStar F21 turnstile incorporates a high capacity drive mechanism to support all types and sizes of rotating arms without compromising on security.

Increased internal height to 2100mm and wide entrance allows easy entry for personnel.

Spares are readily available + any customisation is done locally.

Options include

  • Stainless steel in either 304 or 316 grade
  • Easily moved from site to site with an optional portable base
  • Indicators that show if the turnstile is in operation, closed or manually released
  • Warning lights activate if the status of the turnstile is disrupted
  • Can be configured for solar power for areas without mains power
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
TriStar J18 Stainless steel waist height turnstiles Instructions Brochure

194.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS-Bulwark HB Automatic Supermarket Gate

474.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Bulwark Manual Supermarket Gates

392.08 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS M2000 Door Gate Access Controller

163.04 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS RFID Access Control System

590.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Sentinel F90 Swing Gate brochure

241.36 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Sentinel Z58 Flap Barrier

537.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS Swift Lane D66 Rapid Access

245.08 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS TriStar F21 Full Height

510.47 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS TriStar J18 Turnstile

363.49 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

10 / 5 Deakin Street

(07) 3205 1123
