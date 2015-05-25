TriStar F21 Full Height Turnstile
Overview
This bi-directional Australian Made F21 turnstile has a galvanised frame and rotor + a soft start / stop feature. It’s unique relay and battery back-up system handles power outages automatically - switching to battery and activating a warning siren.
TriStar F21 turnstile incorporates a high capacity drive mechanism to support all types and sizes of rotating arms without compromising on security.
Increased internal height to 2100mm and wide entrance allows easy entry for personnel.
Spares are readily available + any customisation is done locally.
Options include
- Stainless steel in either 304 or 316 grade
- Easily moved from site to site with an optional portable base
- Indicators that show if the turnstile is in operation, closed or manually released
- Warning lights activate if the status of the turnstile is disrupted
- Can be configured for solar power for areas without mains power
