TriStar F21 Full Height Turnstile

This bi-directional Australian Made F21 turnstile has a galvanised frame and rotor + a soft start / stop feature. It’s unique relay and battery back-up system handles power outages automatically - switching to battery and activating a warning siren.

TriStar F21 turnstile incorporates a high capacity drive mechanism to support all types and sizes of rotating arms without compromising on security.

Increased internal height to 2100mm and wide entrance allows easy entry for personnel.

Spares are readily available + any customisation is done locally.

Options include