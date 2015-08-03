TriFlo Concept Half-height Turnstile
Last Updated on 03 Aug 2015
Overview
Radford Retail offer many solutions for half-height turnstiles including the TriFlo Concept, providing cost effective and reliable operation. As the ideal choice for providing effective and restricted access to certain areas where security is a highly desirable feature, the TriFlo Concept is both compact and of elegant design.
To perfectly balance security, aesthetics and ease of use the design of the TriFlo can be easily integrated and features
- 304 grade stainless steel body and steel lid
- 316 grade stainless steel arms
- Half-height for internal use
- Easily integrated into railings and barriers
Manually operated arms for simplicity of use as well as
- Available as mechanical only unit or controlled in either or both directions
- Can be alarmed for controlled security
- Free rotation during power failure or activation of fire alarm
- Can be controlled by any access control unit
All controlled units are supplied complete with Push Button and can be made as either a left hand or a right hand unit. The units can be powder coated to RAL colour of choice as well as fitted with an unlocking mechanism adjustable from 2-32 seconds making it ideal for all security and controlled entrance needs.