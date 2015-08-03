Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Radford Retail Solutions
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
TriFlo Concept Half-height Turnstile
TriFlo Concept Half-height Turnstile
TriFlo Concept Half-height Turnstile
TriFlo Concept Half-height Turnstile

TriFlo Concept Half-height Turnstile

Last Updated on 03 Aug 2015

Radford Retail offer many solutions for half-height turnstiles including the TriFlo Concept, providing cost effective and reliable operation.

Overview
Description

Radford Retail offer many solutions for half-height turnstiles including the TriFlo Concept, providing cost effective and reliable operation. As the ideal choice for providing effective and restricted access to certain areas where security is a highly desirable feature, the TriFlo Concept is both compact and of elegant design.

To perfectly balance security, aesthetics and ease of use the design of the TriFlo can be easily integrated and features

  • 304 grade stainless steel body and steel lid
  • 316 grade stainless steel arms
  • Half-height for internal use
  • Easily integrated into railings and barriers

Manually operated arms for simplicity of use as well as

  • Available as mechanical only unit or controlled in either or both directions
  • Can be alarmed for controlled security
  • Free rotation during power failure or activation of fire alarm
  • Can be controlled by any access control unit

All controlled units are supplied complete with Push Button and can be made as either a left hand or a right hand unit. The units can be powder coated to RAL colour of choice as well as fitted with an unlocking mechanism adjustable from 2-32 seconds making it ideal for all security and controlled entrance needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

313.36 KB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap