Tree Root Management Systems by Citygreen

A Variety of Cost Effective Tree Root Management Solution

Has all the functions of the original RD640 Root Director these include tapered sodes, root training ribs, seamless sides and also have an integrated circular lawn edge at the surface

Available in two sizes to suit most common rootball dimensions

Water Harvesting RootDirector's reduce storm water loads on infrastructure whilst nurturing growth of trees in urban landscapes

Encourages deeper rooting and protects pavements from tree root damage

Helps restore pre-development flows in highly impervious hardscaped areas

Can assist in reducing down stream turbidity and erosion

Ribbed RootDirector will prevent any root swirling and diverts and downward and outward root growth

Ideal for protection of pavements and hard landscaped areas in urban environments

One-piece construction makes for easy installation

Compatible with a range of Citygreen products

Premium linear ribbed root barrier that directs and guides exploring tree roots down and away from pavements and nearby building infrastructure

High density ribbed root barriers come in 300mm, 600mm, 1000mm and 2000mm deep rolls

Continuous, non-ribbed root management barriers that are designed for protecting infrastructure and services

Available in two versions: Virgin (RootStop Premium- bright green colour) and a Recycled (RootStop Recycled- black colour)

Manufactured with 1mm thick walls, ensuring absolute protection of pavements, services and guiding of roots

Citygreen have a number of specialist Root Management Systems that are now vital in urban tree planting. These products cater to giving the tree as much growing advantage as necessary.Citygreen are able to design root free corridors for service utilities, protect current building foundations right through to designing of trees in pedestrainised locations.