Tree Root Management Systems by Citygreen

Citygreen Root Management Systems improve tree growth and management.
Citygreen have a number of specialist Root Management Systems that are now vital in urban tree planting. These products cater to giving the tree as much growing advantage as necessary.
A Variety of Cost Effective Tree Root Management Solutions
Root Director C Series
- Has all the functions of the original RD640 Root Director these include tapered sodes, root training ribs, seamless sides and also have an integrated circular lawn edge at the surface
- Available in two sizes to suit most common rootball dimensions
- Water Harvesting RootDirector's reduce storm water loads on infrastructure whilst nurturing growth of trees in urban landscapes
- Encourages deeper rooting and protects pavements from tree root damage
- Helps restore pre-development flows in highly impervious hardscaped areas
- Can assist in reducing down stream turbidity and erosion
- Ribbed RootDirector will prevent any root swirling and diverts and downward and outward root growth
- Ideal for protection of pavements and hard landscaped areas in urban environments
- One-piece construction makes for easy installation
- Compatible with a range of Citygreen products
- Premium linear ribbed root barrier that directs and guides exploring tree roots down and away from pavements and nearby building infrastructure
- High density ribbed root barriers come in 300mm, 600mm, 1000mm and 2000mm deep rolls
- Continuous, non-ribbed root management barriers that are designed for protecting infrastructure and services
- Available in two versions: Virgin (RootStop Premium- bright green colour) and a Recycled (RootStop Recycled- black colour)
- Manufactured with 1mm thick walls, ensuring absolute protection of pavements, services and guiding of roots