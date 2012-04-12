Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Citygreen
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Linear Root Barriers
Root Barriers by Citygreen
RootDirectors by Citygreen
Root Management Solutions by Citygreen
Linear Root Barriers
Root Barriers by Citygreen
RootDirectors by Citygreen
Root Management Solutions by Citygreen

Tree Root Management Systems by Citygreen

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2012

Citygreen Root Management Systems improve tree growth and management.

Overview
Description
Citygreen have a number of specialist Root Management Systems that are now vital in urban tree planting. These products cater to giving the tree as much growing advantage as necessary.

A Variety of Cost Effective Tree Root Management Solutions
Root Director C Series
  • Has all the functions of the original RD640 Root Director these include tapered sodes, root training ribs, seamless sides and also have an integrated circular lawn edge at the surface
  • Available in two sizes to suit most common rootball dimensions
Root Director W Series
  • Water Harvesting RootDirector's reduce storm water loads on infrastructure whilst nurturing growth of trees in urban landscapes
  • Encourages deeper rooting and protects pavements from tree root damage
  • Helps restore pre-development flows in highly impervious hardscaped areas
  • Can assist in reducing down stream turbidity and erosion
RootDirector
  • Ribbed RootDirector will prevent any root swirling and diverts and downward and outward root growth
  • Ideal for protection of pavements and hard landscaped areas in urban environments
  • One-piece construction makes for easy installation
  • Compatible with a range of Citygreen products
ReRoot
  • Premium linear ribbed root barrier that directs and guides exploring tree roots down and away from pavements and nearby building infrastructure
  • High density ribbed root barriers come in 300mm, 600mm, 1000mm and 2000mm deep rolls
RootStop
  • Continuous, non-ribbed root management barriers that are designed for protecting infrastructure and services
  • Available in two versions: Virgin (RootStop Premium- bright green colour) and a Recycled (RootStop Recycled- black colour)
  • Manufactured with 1mm thick walls, ensuring absolute protection of pavements, services and guiding of roots
Citygreen are able to design root free corridors for service utilities, protect current building foundations right through to designing of trees in pedestrainised locations.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Technical Specifications

769.23 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSingleton, NSW

PO Box 3133

02 6578 8250
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap