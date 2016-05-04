Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey

Travertine is a form of limestone deposited by mineral springs and has been used as a building material for centuries. The stone is characterised by pits and crevices which can be filled or left unfilled and may even contain some fossils. These give the travertine it’s familiar character.

Artmar Natural offers these Travertine stone tiles that are available in varying finishes and sizes.

Finishes include:

Honed & Filled

Honed & Unfilled

Tumbled

Cuts include:

Cross Cut

Vein Cut

Grade options:

Eco

Classic

Premium

Sizing options include:

305x305x12

406x406x12

610x305x12

610x610x12

915x457x12

1220x610x12

French Pattern

Colour options:

Silver

Noce

Light

White

Travertine may be used in a myriad of indoor and outdoor applications. As the stone does not retain heat, it is very popular for outdoor usage. Travertine stone is extremely versatile and will complement any décor.