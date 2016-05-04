Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Artmar Tile and Stone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey
Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey
Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey
Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey
Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey
Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey
Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey
Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey

Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey

Last Updated on 04 May 2016

Travertine is a form of limestone deposited by mineral springs and has been used as a building material for centuries.

Overview
Description

Travertine is a form of limestone deposited by mineral springs and has been used as a building material for centuries. The stone is characterised by pits and crevices which can be filled or left unfilled and may even contain some fossils. These give the travertine it’s familiar character.

Artmar Natural offers these Travertine stone tiles that are available in varying finishes and sizes.

Finishes include:

  • Honed & Filled
  • Honed & Unfilled
  • Tumbled

Cuts include:

  • Cross Cut
  • Vein Cut

Grade options:

  • Eco
  • Classic
  • Premium

Sizing options include:

  • 305x305x12
  • 406x406x12
  • 610x305x12
  • 610x610x12
  • 915x457x12
  • 1220x610x12
  • French Pattern

Colour options:

  • Silver
  • Noce
  • Light
  • White

Travertine may be used in a myriad of indoor and outdoor applications. As the stone does not retain heat, it is very popular for outdoor usage. Travertine stone is extremely versatile and will complement any décor.

Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

4-6 Smithfield Road

1300 278 627
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap