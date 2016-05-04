Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from Turkey
Overview
Travertine is a form of limestone deposited by mineral springs and has been used as a building material for centuries. The stone is characterised by pits and crevices which can be filled or left unfilled and may even contain some fossils. These give the travertine it’s familiar character.
Artmar Natural offers these Travertine stone tiles that are available in varying finishes and sizes.
Finishes include:
- Honed & Filled
- Honed & Unfilled
- Tumbled
Cuts include:
- Cross Cut
- Vein Cut
Grade options:
- Eco
- Classic
- Premium
Sizing options include:
- 305x305x12
- 406x406x12
- 610x305x12
- 610x610x12
- 915x457x12
- 1220x610x12
- French Pattern
Colour options:
- Silver
- Noce
- Light
- White
Travertine may be used in a myriad of indoor and outdoor applications. As the stone does not retain heat, it is very popular for outdoor usage. Travertine stone is extremely versatile and will complement any décor.