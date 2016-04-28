Travelling Retractable Seating - to give your venue flexibility between seating needs and space requirements, when your performance space and storage may differ
Retractable seating, smarter seating solutions to help you get the most out of your space.
Overview
Retractable seating, smarter seating solutions to help you get the most out of your space. Our range of retractable seating have a modern look, comfortable feel and lasting durability. Fully customised and tailored to your needs, including adapting to existing infrastructure.
Features:
- Well designed to provide optimal capacity
- Easy to Operate, the single button control makes setting up and packing away easy
- Unbeatable for audiences: comfortable, safe, with an optimal line of sight
- High quality and affordable to meet your performance and budget requirements
- Stylish, durable and practical, with many design options
- Turn your space into a multi purpose venue
- Enables fast set up of seating without manual handling
- Storage can be in a recess or against the wall
Ideal for theatres, basketball stadiums, school performance areas
Retractable Seating Travelling Systems are a retractable system, where the system is able to travel in a straight line to vary the location of where the unit is opened and closed. This system would be used if the performance are is varied or the unit is stored in a recess.