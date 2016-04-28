Travelling Retractable Seating - to give your venue flexibility between seating needs and space requirements, when your performance space and storage may differ

Retractable seating, smarter seating solutions to help you get the most out of your space. Our range of retractable seating have a modern look, comfortable feel and lasting durability. Fully customised and tailored to your needs, including adapting to existing infrastructure.

Features:

Well designed to provide optimal capacity

Easy to Operate, the single button control makes setting up and packing away easy

Unbeatable for audiences: comfortable, safe, with an optimal line of sight

High quality and affordable to meet your performance and budget requirements

Stylish, durable and practical, with many design options

Turn your space into a multi purpose venue

Enables fast set up of seating without manual handling

Storage can be in a recess or against the wall

​Ideal for theatres, basketball stadiums, school performance areas

Retractable Seating Travelling Systems are a retractable system, where the system is able to travel in a straight line to vary the location of where the unit is opened and closed. This system would be used if the performance are is varied or the unit is stored in a recess.