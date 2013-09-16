Traffic and Crowd Control Equipment Hire
Last Updated on 16 Sep 2013
Coates Hire has the largest traffic and crowd control equipment fleet in Australia and continue to lead the way with new products and innovative solutions. Coates Hire all you
Overview
Description
Coates Hire has the largest traffic and crowd control equipment fleet in Australia and continue to lead the way with new products and innovative solutions. Coates Hire all your traffic and crowd control needs covered, whether it's a few flashing lights and roadwork signs for a residential street, several kilometres of approved crash barriers, or a fleet of variable message boards and mobile traffic lights for a major highway project. Plus Coates Hire can provide environmental solutions, including Rumble Grid and Wheel Wash Bath options.
Coates Hire have two-way radios, safety vests, day and night reflective ‘stop’ and ’slow’ batons, safety tapes, barrier mesh, night wands, hard hats and brims. Witches hats, bollards, barricade boards and a full range of signs are available.
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
- Electronic Traffic Equipment
- Fencing
- Traffic - Barriers
- Traffic - Plates, Bridges, Grids
- Traffic Management
- Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
- Average fleet age less than 5 years
- Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
- Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
- Civil Engineering
- Residential & Non Residential Construction
- Mining & Resources
- Industrial Services & Maintenance
- Events
- Oil & Gas
- Government
- Commercial & Manufacturing
- AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
- OHSAS 18001 – OHS
- ISO 14001 Environment
- ISO 9001 Quality
- Branch Network
- Equipment Range & Availability
- Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
- Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
- Product Expertise
- Market Expertise
- Project Site Facilities
- Industrial Shutdowns
- Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
- Term Hire – Investment Capability