Traffic and Crowd Control Equipment Hire

Electronic Traffic Equipment

Fencing

Traffic - Barriers

Traffic - Plates, Bridges, Grids

Traffic Management

Coates Hire Fleet

Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion

Average fleet age less than 5 years

Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment

Branch Network

Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.

Market Sectors

Civil Engineering

Residential & Non Residential Construction

Mining & Resources

Industrial Services & Maintenance

Events

Oil & Gas

Government

Commercial & Manufacturing

Accreditations

AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS

OHSAS 18001 – OHS

ISO 14001 Environment

ISO 9001 Quality

Core Capabilities

Branch Network

Equipment Range & Availability

Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service

Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation

Product Expertise

Market Expertise

Project Site Facilities

Industrial Shutdowns

Training Services – Registered Training Organisation

Term Hire – Investment Capability

Coates Hire has the largest traffic and crowd control equipment fleet in Australia and continue to lead the way with new products and innovative solutions. Coates Hire all your traffic and crowd control needs covered, whether it's a few flashing lights and roadwork signs for a residential street, several kilometres of approved crash barriers, or a fleet of variable message boards and mobile traffic lights for a major highway project. Plus Coates Hire can provide environmental solutions, including Rumble Grid and Wheel Wash Bath options.Coates Hire have two-way radios, safety vests, day and night reflective ‘stop’ and ’slow’ batons, safety tapes, barrier mesh, night wands, hard hats and brims. Witches hats, bollards, barricade boards and a full range of signs are available.Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.