Nubrik Traditional Pressed Bricks
Last Updated on 13 Mar 2020
The Traditional range holds a strong reputation for authenticity, strength and quality through use in various prestigious homes and buildings for over a century. Their elegance, rich colour blends and pressed face textures make them extremely popular with the discerning architect, builder and homeowner.
Overview
With a lightly textured surface and crisp, sharp edges, the elegance and rich colours offered by this range make it highly sought after by architects and designers. The Traditional range is offered in a variety of warm colours, such as Acland Cream and Chapel Red.
