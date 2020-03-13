Logo
Nubrik Traditional Pressed Bricks
Last Updated on 13 Mar 2020

The Traditional range holds a strong reputation for authenticity, strength and quality through use in various prestigious homes and buildings for over a century. Their elegance, rich colour blends and pressed face textures make them extremely popular with the discerning architect, builder and homeowner.

The Traditional range holds a strong reputation for authenticity, strength and quality through use in various prestigious homes and buildings for over a century.

With a lightly textured surface and crisp, sharp edges, the elegance and rich colours offered by this range make it highly sought after by architects and designers. The Traditional range is offered in a variety of warm colours, such as Acland Cream and Chapel Red.

Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove

1300 847 098
Display AddressRochedale, QLD

QLD Branch 105 Gardner Road

07 3905 3257
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 2 9167 9466
Display AddressHobart, TAS

TAS Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

03 6217 9255
Display AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

03 9909 5118
Display AddressBellevue, WA

WA Branch 15 Military Road

+61 2 9167 9466
