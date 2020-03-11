Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson

Daniel Robertson’s first range of crafted clay bricks feature a highly textured face and rustic appearance. Available in its original colour palette of reds and buffs, this hard-wearing brick exemplifies the heritage and craftsmanship of the brand.

Traditional

Daniel Robertson and its range of clay bricks are still as popular today as they were 50 years ago when the company was first established. With their highly textured face and complex multi layered colouring, the unique attributes of the Traditional premium bricks offer real individuality and distinction. The discerning architect, premium builder and sophisticated homeowner will appreciate their authentic, individual appearance.

Traditional 50

The extension offering of the Traditional 50 range possesses the rustic qualities of its sibling, yet is offered in a sleeker format making it ideal for feature wall designs or projects requiring a charming but contemporary aesthetic. Generations of brickmaking have refined its crafting and like the standard Traditional format all colours are classified carbon neutral.