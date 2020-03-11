Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Daniel Robertson Logo
Daniel Robertson
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson
Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson
Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson
Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson
Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson
Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson
Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson
Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson

Traditional Bricks by Daniel Robertson

Last Updated on 11 Mar 2020

Daniel Robertson’s first range of crafted clay bricks feature a highly textured face and rustic appearance. With their highly textured face and complex multi layered colouring, the unique attributes of these bricks offer real individuality and distinction.

Overview
Description

Daniel Robertson’s first range of crafted clay bricks feature a highly textured face and rustic appearance. Available in its original colour palette of reds and buffs, this hard-wearing brick exemplifies the heritage and craftsmanship of the brand.

Traditional

Daniel Robertson and its range of clay bricks are still as popular today as they were 50 years ago when the company was first established. With their highly textured face and complex multi layered colouring, the unique attributes of the Traditional premium bricks offer real individuality and distinction. The discerning architect, premium builder and sophisticated homeowner will appreciate their authentic, individual appearance.

Traditional 50

The extension offering of the Traditional 50 range possesses the rustic qualities of its sibling, yet is offered in a sleeker format making it ideal for feature wall designs or projects requiring a charming but contemporary aesthetic. Generations of brickmaking have refined its crafting and like the standard Traditional format all colours are classified carbon neutral.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.49 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove

1300 840 239
Display AddressRochedale, QLD

QLD Branch 105 Gardner Road

07 3145 1422
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 2 9167 9467
Display AddressHobart, TAS

TAS Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

03 6217 9287
Display AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

03 9102 1472
Display AddressCaversham, WA

WA Branch Harper Street

61 2 9167 9467
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap