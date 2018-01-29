Tractile Eclipse solar roof tile

Tractile is the designer solar roof. It provides a 4-in-1 combination of composite roof tile, electricity, hot water and insulation in an appealing, seamlessly integrated package.

Tractile's combination of patented interlocking tiles, high performance composite materials and solar technology, create sleek roofing solutions that offer superior design flexibility, durability, appeal and sustainability.

The multi award-winning Tractile Roof is designed in Australia and uses world-class technology and manufacturing processes to create our leading-edge roofing system.

Tractile outperforms traditional roofing products. It is rated for 300kmh winds, resistant to tennis-ball sized hail, is lightweight, has BAL-40 bushfire rating, is more sustainable than concrete or metal roofs, requires little maintenance and it comes with a 30-year warranty.

For astute home builders, designers and developers wanting an innovative, sustainable solution, Tractile delivers street appeal combined with the income generating roof of the future.