Tourniket: World's best-selling revolving door

Tourniket is a high-quality Dutch-manufactured revolving door with an extensive range of options and finishes available. Tourniket is a highly versatile entrance solution, with current installations in a huge range of applications globally, including corporate, office, retail and consumer buildings as well as healthcare and other facilities.

For higher security applications, a burglar resistant version is available. This version is compatible with SCEC Standards in Australia.

Boon Edam's Tourniket range can be customised to suit the unique requirements of different businesses and facilities.

Features can include: