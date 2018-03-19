Tourniket: World's best-selling revolving door
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2018
Tourniket is a high-quality Dutch-manufactured revolving door with an extensive range of options and finishes available. Tourniket is a highly versatile entrance solution, with current installations in a huge range of applications globally, including corporate, office, retail and consumer buildings as well as healthcare and other facilities.
Overview
Tourniket is a high-quality Dutch-manufactured revolving door with an extensive range of options and finishes available. Tourniket is a highly versatile entrance solution, with current installations in a huge range of applications globally, including corporate, office, retail and consumer buildings as well as healthcare and other facilities.
For higher security applications, a burglar resistant version is available. This version is compatible with SCEC Standards in Australia.
Boon Edam's Tourniket range can be customised to suit the unique requirements of different businesses and facilities.
Features can include:
- Fixed or collapsible door set
- Low torque drive unit with Speed Control
- Positioning, Power assist and Speed Control Unit (PPS)
- Manual Speed Control
- Idle speed
- Push & Go or motion detection start up
- Direction sensitive motion detectors
- Push-button temporary low speed
- Safety Plus Package for applications where a higher level of safety is required
- Remotely controlled locking
- Teleboon remote monitoring
- Air curtain
- Floor mats