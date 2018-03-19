Tourlock high-security revolving door

The Tourlock full-height security portal is a flexible, non-intrusive way to control physical access and prevent problems arising from unauthorised access to sensitive facilities and areas.

Tourlock is ideal for separate higher security floors in multi-tenanted buildings, allowing complete security and peace-of-mind for individual floors, and allowing manned guards to be deployed elsewhere, or providing a direct cost saving if the door replaces manned guards entirely. Customisable features like weatherproofing, night locking and bullet or burglar resistance mean that Tourlock is also highly suitable to the outer façade of buildings.

Tourlock 180+90:

Some buildings and entries can only be accessible to authorised users and any possible unauthorised access is strictly prohibited. In these instances, the Tourlock 180+90 high-security revolving door offers the perfect solution. It is a revolving door where rotation can only be started after an authorisation signal from an access control system, such as a card reader or biometrics reader. Depending on security requirements, Tourlock can be integrated with a variety of different security systems that accurately detect any form of piggybacking or tailgating. The Tourlock 180+90 also offers simultaneous entry and exit, allowing for high two-way flow rates.

Tourlock 120:

The Tourlock 120 is an automated three-wing security revolving door version of the Tourlock that can be integrated with a sensor system, contact mats or a weight system. Although simultaneous bi-directional traffic is not available in this model, users entering and leaving the building can authorise themselves at the same time. The second authorisation will be remembered, and rotation will start as soon as the first passage has been completed.