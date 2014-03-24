Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia High-Tech Multi Split Systems

One outdoor unit is capable of operating 2, 3, 4 or 5 indoor units. They are compact and slimline and are designed to blend in with any room interior. In fact, Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia offers a wide range of different possibilities to create all the comfort you desire.

The full range of indoor units can satisfy every kind of need – it includes unobtrusive ducted units, console units, cassettes and modern high walls that provide high-tech and sophisticated design and complete air filtration at the same time.

Multi Split Air Filtration Air Conditioning Systems by Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia

Innovative technology and attractive design

Extremely quiet operation and an optimum airflow management system, whilst the filtration system allows you to breathe cleaner air

The multi-split system offers increased flexibility of one outdoor unit serving up to five indoor units

increased flexibility of one outdoor unit serving up to five indoor units Easy-to-use infrared remote control or wired remote control as an option for ducted units

The ducted indoor unit allows discrete air conditioning when you want to get the benefit of a pleasing cooling and heating effect without the presence of visible indoor units. Its slim design makes it suitable for easy installation into false ceiling spaces