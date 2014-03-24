Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia High-Tech Multi Split Systems
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2014
When it is necessary to provide a comfortable solution for a multi-room application, Toshiba‘s Multi-Split systems offer the ideal answer.
Overview
One outdoor unit is capable of operating 2, 3, 4 or 5 indoor units. They are compact and slimline and are designed to blend in with any room interior. In fact, Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia offers a wide range of different possibilities to create all the comfort you desire.
The full range of indoor units can satisfy every kind of need – it includes unobtrusive ducted units, console units, cassettes and modern high walls that provide high-tech and sophisticated design and complete air filtration at the same time.
Multi Split Air Filtration Air Conditioning Systems by Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia
- Innovative technology and attractive design
- Extremely quiet operation and an optimum airflow management system, whilst the filtration system allows you to breathe cleaner air
- The multi-split system offers increased flexibility of one outdoor unit serving up to five indoor units
- Easy-to-use infrared remote control or wired remote control as an option for ducted units
The ducted indoor unit allows discrete air conditioning when you want to get the benefit of a pleasing cooling and heating effect without the presence of visible indoor units. Its slim design makes it suitable for easy installation into false ceiling spaces