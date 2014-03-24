Logo
Toshiba Air Conditioning Layout Example
Inverter Ducted
Inverter Hi-Wall
Inverter Cassette
Inverter Multi-Split Inside
Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia High-Tech Multi Split Systems

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2014

When it is necessary to provide a comfortable solution for a multi-room application, Toshiba‘s Multi-Split systems offer the ideal answer.

Overview
Description

One outdoor unit is capable of operating 2, 3, 4 or 5 indoor units. They are compact and slimline and are designed to blend in with any room interior. In fact, Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia offers a wide range of different possibilities to create all the comfort you desire.

The full range of indoor units can satisfy every kind of need – it includes unobtrusive ducted units, console units, cassettes and modern high walls that provide high-tech and sophisticated design and complete air filtration at the same time.

Multi Split Air Filtration Air Conditioning Systems by Toshiba Air Conditioning Australia

  • Innovative technology and attractive design
  • Extremely quiet operation and an optimum airflow management system, whilst the filtration system allows you to breathe cleaner air
  • The multi-split system offers increased flexibility of one outdoor unit serving up to five indoor units
  • Easy-to-use infrared remote control or wired remote control as an option for ducted units

The ducted indoor unit allows discrete air conditioning when you want to get the benefit of a pleasing cooling and heating effect without the presence of visible indoor units. Its slim design makes it suitable for easy installation into false ceiling spaces

