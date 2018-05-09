Toilets, in Stainless Steel are the most hygienic and strongest solution for any public amenity.

Highly vandal resistant and robust in construction, Britex stainless toilets are consistently sought out by specifiers for inclusion in a wide range of projects. Britex toilets are designed to meet the strictest specification requirements and withstand the extreme rigors of prisons, police holding cells and correctional institutions whilst incorporating modern, sleek aesthetic characteristics that ensure they are equally suited to high class night clubs, public amenities, train stations, schools and even domestic projects.

Notable features of Britex toilet pans include blockage resistant traps, low-flush (4.5/3 L) compatible, safety radius front edges and integral pressed-in seats. Britex also offer certified accessible and ambulant pans and suites in our range, along with a full range of flushing options.