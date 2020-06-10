Timber Mantels
Last Updated on 10 Jun 2020
Schots Parliament white painted mantel is a timeless design which encapsulates the best of traditional and contemporary design. Detailed elegant mouldings show a refined Mantelpiece suitable for boutique hotels and traditional homes.
Overview
Description
Parliament mantel
Schots Parliament white painted mantel is a timeless design which encapsulates the best of traditional and contemporary design. Detailed elegant mouldings show a refined Mantelpiece suitable for boutique hotels and traditional homes.
The Parliament mantel is one design in Schots Exclusive collection.