Schots Home Emporium
Timber Mantels
Last Updated on 10 Jun 2020

Schots Parliament white painted mantel is a timeless design which encapsulates the best of traditional and contemporary design. Detailed elegant mouldings show a refined Mantelpiece suitable for boutique hotels and traditional homes.

Description

Parliament mantel

The Parliament mantel is one design in Schots Exclusive collection.

Display AddressClifton Hill, VIC

400 Hoddle St

03 9482 6400
