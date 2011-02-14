Timber Entry Doors and Internal Doors by Corinthian
Last Updated on 14 Feb 2011
Corinthian offers an extensive range of timber entry and internal doors to suit every decorating theme and style.
Overview
Description
Corinthian Doors has an established reputation as one of Australia’s largest and most innovative manufacturer of quality timber doors.
An innovator in the door industry, Corinthian offers an extensive range of timber entry doors and internal doors to suit every decorating theme and style.
Known throughout the Southern Hemisphere for quality, innovation and design, Corinthian Doors are a time honoured choice for homes all over Australia.
- Internal timber doors
- Entrance doors and sidelights
- Fire rated doors
- Pivot doors
- Cavity door units
- Sliding wardrobe doors
- Pre-hung doors
- Mouldings and door architraves