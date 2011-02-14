Logo
A range of wardrobe and entry timber doors
Lumina Stained Clear glass from the Corinthian collection
The Timeless Appeal of Oak doors

Timber Entry Doors and Internal Doors by Corinthian

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2011

Corinthian offers an extensive range of timber entry and internal doors to suit every decorating theme and style.

Overview
Description
Corinthian Doors has an established reputation as one of Australia’s largest and most innovative manufacturer of quality timber doors.

An innovator in the door industry, Corinthian offers an extensive range of timber entry doors and internal doors to suit every decorating theme and style.

Known throughout the Southern Hemisphere for quality, innovation and design, Corinthian Doors are a time honoured choice for homes all over Australia.

Corinthian Architectural Timber Doors
  • Internal timber doors
  • Entrance doors and sidelights
  • Fire rated doors
  • Pivot doors
  • Cavity door units
  • Sliding wardrobe doors
  • Pre-hung doors
  • Mouldings and door architraves
Their experienced and knowledgeable sales personnel are available to help with any enquiry. Within their extensive range, you will find door designs to suit every decorating theme and almost every architectural period.
Corinthian Door Collection

Contact
Display AddressMacquarie Park, NSW

VENTORA GROUP PTY LIMITED Level 3, 78 Waterloo Road, NSW

.
