Tile Adhesives – Complete System Solutions

Last Updated on 29 Feb 2016

ARDEX provides intelligent and trusted system solutions for every aspect of tiling: For tile and natural stone installations - indoors and outdoors - domestic and commercial projects.

Overview
Description

ARDEX provides intelligent and trusted system solutions for every aspect of tiling: For tile and natural stone installations - indoors and outdoors - domestic and commercial projects. ARDEX Tiling systems include products for floor levelling, under tile waterproofing, tile adhesives, tile levelling systems, grouts and silicones.

ARDEX adhesives are of the highest quality and selected products contain exclusive ARDEX innovations such as Microtec or Ardurapid Technology. Microtec Technology is a unique binding matrix made up of exclusive ARDEX materials, special cements and polymers combined with high performance fibres that improve adhesive strength, reducing the effect of shear strain and stress on the tiling system. The ARDURAPID technology chemically utilises the mix water in building a reinforced crystalline structure guaranteeing a shrinkage compensated high strength system that virtually eliminates the risk of water staining.

Also available to accompany the ARDEX range of tile adhesives are a selection of primers, bonding agents and additives that improve adhesion and repel water.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX S 28 Neu - Premium Microtec Flexible Wall and Floor Tile Adhesive

56.85 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX X 10 - Flexible Non Slump Wall and Floor Tile Adhesive

95.76 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX X 18 - Fibre Reinforced Flexible Non Slump Wall and Floor Tile Adhesive

41.12 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX X 56 - Highly Flexible Tile Adhesive

89.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX X 77 - Premium Microtec Flexible Wall and Floor Tile Adhesive

153.56 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX X 78 - Microtec Flexible Floor Tile Adhesive

205.9 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SALS Flex Adhesive – Flexible White Wall and Floor Tile Adhesive

142.12 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

PO Box 796

1800 224 070
