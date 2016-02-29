Tile Adhesives – Complete System Solutions

ARDEX provides intelligent and trusted system solutions for every aspect of tiling: For tile and natural stone installations - indoors and outdoors - domestic and commercial projects. ARDEX Tiling systems include products for floor levelling, under tile waterproofing, tile adhesives, tile levelling systems, grouts and silicones.

ARDEX adhesives are of the highest quality and selected products contain exclusive ARDEX innovations such as Microtec or Ardurapid Technology. Microtec Technology is a unique binding matrix made up of exclusive ARDEX materials, special cements and polymers combined with high performance fibres that improve adhesive strength, reducing the effect of shear strain and stress on the tiling system. The ARDURAPID technology chemically utilises the mix water in building a reinforced crystalline structure guaranteeing a shrinkage compensated high strength system that virtually eliminates the risk of water staining.

Also available to accompany the ARDEX range of tile adhesives are a selection of primers, bonding agents and additives that improve adhesion and repel water.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.