Last Updated on 11 Sep 2023

A perfect solution for a portable and demountable tiered seating system. Our tiered seating system is an impressive multi-level elevated seating option ideal for Gymnasiums, Schools and Theatres.

Overview
Description

A perfect solution for a portable and demountable tiered seating system. Our tiered seating system is an impressive multi-level elevated seating option ideal for Gymnasiums, Schools and Theatres.

A play off our popular portable staging system; this is configured to suit a tiered seating event or performance. It comes with a 10 year warranty, with a full range of accessories such as border rails, steps, access ramps etc… Manufactured in Melbourne, we can configure our system to suit your needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Tiered Staging Brochure

377.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Custom Stages Brochure

177.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Permanent Staging Systems Brochure

239.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PILOT Assembly Brochure

2.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PILOT Brochure

184.43 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
QUATTRO Brochure

255.22 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Concepts Handbook Aug 2022

3.81 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Adjustable Height Legs

578.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Carpet and Timber Colours flyer

4.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Curtain Brochure

199.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Fright

768.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Step Units Brochure

142.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Storage Trolley Kit flyer Aug 2020

394.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tiered Staging Brochure

377.75 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLilydale, VIC

22 Industry Court

1300 778 243
