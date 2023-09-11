Tiered seating
Last Updated on 11 Sep 2023
A perfect solution for a portable and demountable tiered seating system. Our tiered seating system is an impressive multi-level elevated seating option ideal for Gymnasiums, Schools and Theatres.
Overview
A play off our popular portable staging system; this is configured to suit a tiered seating event or performance. It comes with a 10 year warranty, with a full range of accessories such as border rails, steps, access ramps etc… Manufactured in Melbourne, we can configure our system to suit your needs.
