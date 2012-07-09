Logo
Thermostatic-Mixing-Valves-and-Tempering-Valves-from-All-Valve-Industries

Last Updated on 09 Jul 2012

All Valve Industries supply a range of Caleffi thermostatic mixing valves that use the latest range of European technologies.

Overview
Description
Providing Water at Safe Temperatures
The Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valve (TMV) distributed by All Valve is engineered to rapidly halt the flow of mixed water in the event of a failure of either hot or cold water. The Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valves are tested and approved to both the Australian Standard AS4032.1 and the requirements of NSW Health.

The Caleffi hot water mixing valves are suitable for all Warm Water Systems applications such as:

  • Hospitals
  • Schools and Gymnasiums
  • Hotels and Restaurants
  • Early Childhood Centres
  • Aged Care and Medical Centres
Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valves
The Caleffi 5213TM series TMV is extremely compact either in 15mm or 20mm which is especially helpful if retrofitting.
These thermostatic mixing valves come standard with:

  • Isolating Valves
  • Integrated Strainers and Check Valves
The valve can also be supplied fully plumbed in a robust Stainless Steel box, ready to be installed and commissioned.
The stainless steel box features:

  • Recessed Design
  • Plenty of space for easy access and maintenance
  • Oversized Fascia for Flush Installation
  • Key Locked Lid to Prevent Unauthorised Access
  • Various pipe configurations to suit different applications
Tempering Valves from Caleffi can also be fitted inside the stainless steel box rather than the Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valves. The types of tempering valves available are Instantaneous Gas Tempering Valves, Solar HP Tempering Valve and Storage Hot Water Tempering Valve.
Contact
Display AddressKurnell, NSW

Unit 2, 18-28 Sir Joseph Banks Drive

02 8543 9811
