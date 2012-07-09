Thermostatic-Mixing-Valves-and-Tempering-Valves-from-All-Valve-Industries

Providing Water at Safe Temperatures

The Caleffi hot water mixing valves are suitable for all Warm Water Systems applications such as:

Hospitals

Schools and Gymnasiums

Hotels and Restaurants

Early Childhood Centres

Aged Care and Medical Centres

Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valves

Isolating Valves

Integrated Strainers and Check Valves

Recessed Design

Plenty of space for easy access and maintenance

Oversized Fascia for Flush Installation

Key Locked Lid to Prevent Unauthorised Access

Various pipe configurations to suit different applications

The Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valve (TMV) distributed by All Valve is engineered to rapidly halt the flow of mixed water in the event of a failure of either hot or cold water. The Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valves are tested and approved to both the Australian Standard AS4032.1 and the requirements of NSW Health.The Caleffi 5213TM series TMV is extremely compact either in 15mm or 20mm which is especially helpful if retrofitting.The valve can also be supplied fully plumbed in a robust Stainless Steel box, ready to be installed and commissioned.Tempering Valves from Caleffi can also be fitted inside the stainless steel box rather than the Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valves. The types of tempering valves available are Instantaneous Gas Tempering Valves, Solar HP Tempering Valve and Storage Hot Water Tempering Valve.