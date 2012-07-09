Thermostatic-Mixing-Valves-and-Tempering-Valves-from-All-Valve-Industries
All Valve Industries supply a range of Caleffi thermostatic mixing valves that use the latest range of European technologies.
The Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valve (TMV) distributed by All Valve is engineered to rapidly halt the flow of mixed water in the event of a failure of either hot or cold water. The Caleffi Thermostatic Mixing Valves are tested and approved to both the Australian Standard AS4032.1 and the requirements of NSW Health.
The Caleffi hot water mixing valves are suitable for all Warm Water Systems applications such as:
The Caleffi 5213TM series TMV is extremely compact either in 15mm or 20mm which is especially helpful if retrofitting.
These thermostatic mixing valves come standard with:
The stainless steel box features:
- Hospitals
- Schools and Gymnasiums
- Hotels and Restaurants
- Early Childhood Centres
- Aged Care and Medical Centres
- Isolating Valves
- Integrated Strainers and Check Valves
The stainless steel box features:
- Recessed Design
- Plenty of space for easy access and maintenance
- Oversized Fascia for Flush Installation
- Key Locked Lid to Prevent Unauthorised Access
- Various pipe configurations to suit different applications