Thermobreak Tube - Pipe Insulation

Thermobreak Tube is preformed tube insulation for pipes, and is made from physically (irradiation) cross-linked closed-cell, polyolefin foam, factory bonded to pure reinforced aluminium foil.

With a lower thermal conductivity than any other flexible insulation material, almost zero vapour permeability, Thermobreak Tube provides superior energy saving performance, fast and simple installation, and trouble -free operation in a variety of environments.

Features

Optimum Technical Performance

Solves tight clearance issues with its very low thermal conductivity (k = 0.032 W/mK @ 23 Deg C).

Negligible water vapour permeance (2.3 x 10-15 Kg/Pa.s.m) means no additional vapour barriers or coatings are required.



Outstanding Appearance & Durability

Reliable and durable performance

Provides an aesthetic appearance



Independently Tested and Certified

Critical insulation performance factors such as thermal conductivity, vapour permeability, as well as fire performance, smoke density and toxicity are tested and certified by independent laboratories. Copies of all the certificates are included in our Technical Information Kit.



Fire and Smoke Standards Approved

Extensively tested to various international fire and smoke standards, such as British (BS), ASTM, Australian (AS), ISO, and UL Standards.

Numerous National body approvals (PSB, HKFS, BOMBA, Qatar Civil Defence, Bahrain Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality).

FM 4924 (pipe) Approved up to 8″ IPS & 50mm wall thickness.



Health, Safety and the Environment

Completely user friendly and does not emit fibres or dust during installation or in service.

Non-irritant, odourless, and will not support bacterial growth.

Green Star compliant (VOC), Zero Global Warming Potential (GWP), Made without Ozone destroying agents such as CFCs or HCFCs.

Manufactured under a certified ISO 14001 Environmental Management system



Easy To Use

Thermobreak ® Tube is easy cut and contributes to reducing installation time of mechanical services that may be installed afterwards.

is easy cut and contributes to reducing installation time of mechanical services that may be installed afterwards. Thermobreak® Tube has a pre-slit longitudinal opening for ease of use. Un-slit is available on application.



Extensive Technical Support

ThermaCalc ™ computer selection program with full analysis of heat flows, technical information bulletins, independent laboratory testing and Certification.

computer selection program with full analysis of heat flows, technical information bulletins, independent laboratory testing and Certification. Backed by the financial and technical strength of a global company with locally based engineers.



Size Availability